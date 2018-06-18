XXXTentacion Predicted His Own Death In Eerie Livestream Before He Was Shot, Left Fans With Uplifting Message

In a recent live stream video shared by the now deceased XXXTentacion to his Instagram followers, he eerily spoke about his own death, as well as leaving a hopeful message to fans of his music.

The artist was clearly somewhat tense in the video when he began discussing the topic of his own death, which you can view below.

He begins by stating “Worst thing comes to worst, I f***ing die a tragic death or some sh** and I’m not able to see out my dreams I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive, and to at least have a good life.”

After a brief pause, he continues on with “If I’m gonna die, or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least five million kids happy.”

truly heartbreaking, he really put everyone else before him, I will never forget you and all the good you did for everyone, RIP XXXTentacion.

On top of this, before anyone in the stream could mention the artist’s controversial past, he says “Regardless of the negative around my name, regardless of the bad things people say to me, I don’t give a f*** because I know my goal in the end and I know what I want for everyone and I know what my message is.”

The rapper ended the video with an uplifting message to his fans I appreciate and love all of you and I believe in you all, do not let your depression make you, do not let your body define your soul, let your soul define your body.”

“Your mind is limitless, you are worth more than you can believe.”

XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Miami earlier today, June 18, while he was shopping for motorcycles. The artist, born Jahseh Onfroy, reportedly had a Louis Vuitton bag stolen from his vehicle as well.

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead.

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion.

Sparked by the commercial success of his single “Look At Me”, Onfroy amassed a cult-like following due to his music, which disregarded traditional genre barriers to create truly unique sounds that felt as though they were constantly evolving with him. His unique blend of punk, rap, emo, pop, and metal elements created albums that flowed from catchy Latin-inspired dance songs to screamo-style rhymes over Travis Barker drums.

However iconic his music was, however, his history is equally as such. Onfroy has been known for his controversial criminal past, as well as his dark mannerisms and frequent discussion of mental health, drug addiction, suicide, and other somber topics.

The artist was previously known to have staged and recorded a video of him “hanging” himself, as well as referencing death a countless amount throughout his short but critically acclaimed career.

He was reportedly working on a new body of work at the time of his death, a follow up to last years highly successful “?” album.