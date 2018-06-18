Supermodel Doutzen Kroes’ Bikini Diet And Exercise Tips Revealed

Victoria's Secret stunner does Pilates and dance workouts to stay fit.

Victoria’s Secret supermodel Doutzen Kroes has one of the hottest bikini bodies in the world, thanks to a high-protein diet and daily exercise.

The leggy Dutch bombshell is a lifelong fitness fanatic who stays in shape year-round because she enjoys being healthy and strong. Kroes said her bikini fitness secrets are an organic, high-protein diet and rigorous workouts that include ballet, cardio exercise, boxing, Pilates, cycling, and calisthenics.

“I’ve biked my whole life,” Kroes told Vogue. “We didn’t have bus service when I was going to school in Holland, so I biked around 25 kilometers [15.5 miles] to school every day. I was always working out. Then when I came to New York and I started modeling, I was boxing and now I’m doing ballet a lot. Your body becomes really long and lean and toned.”

Still Enjoys French Fries

Doutzen, who has chiseled abs despite being a mom of two, said one secret is to habitually suck in her stomach because it actually builds light muscle tone.

Despite having to be in top shape for her job, Kroes loves to cook and eat. Her guilty pleasure is French fries, but she typically eats lots of vegetables, lean proteins such as fish and chicken, and vitamin-packed green juices.

“I used to always box and run, and with boxing, I would build a lot of muscle,” said Doutzen, who’s married to Dutch DJ Sunnery James. “After I had my son [Phyllon, born in 2011], I started doing ballet.”

????‍♀️ A post shared by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Jan 10, 2018 at 4:56pm PST

Check out the bricks in Doutzen’s stomach as she’s snapped standing next to fellow supermodel Candice Swanepoel.

At age 33, Doutzen Kroes remains in demand as a model, thanks to her dedication to health and fitness.

The fashion industry is notoriously youth-obsessed, with most careers ending by the time a woman reaches 30. But a few select top models such as Kroes and fellow Victoria’s Secret hottie Adriana Lima still rule the runway.

Adriana, 37, has been with Victoria’s Secret since 2000 and is still going strong. Lima’s bikini-body fitness secrets are a low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet and rigorous workouts that include boxing, cardio exercise, and strength-training, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Like Doutzen, Adriana’s diet focuses on high-quality proteins like meat and chicken and lots of vegetables and salads. When she’s preparing for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she drastically reduces her carb intake to get lean.

Adriana said she wants to continue being a Victoria’s Secret supermodel until her 20-year anniversary, which is 2020. Somehow, we don’t think that will be a problem.