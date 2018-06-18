Does Kelly Dodd Have A New Boyfriend? ‘RHOC’ Star Posts And Deletes Photo With Mystery Man On Instagram

Kelly Dodd may be seeing a Southern California model.

Kelly Dodd parted ways with her husband, Michael Dodd, at the end of last year, and now, she may be moving on.

Just days after the dramatic trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 was released by Bravo TV, rumors are swirling in regard to what may be going on between Dodd and the man she shared a photo with on Instagram just a short time ago.

On June 18, All About the Real Housewives posted screenshots of Dodd and her potential new man, revealing that the newly single reality star had told her fans that she was spending time with “my baby” in the caption of the post.

Although Dodd eventually deleted the image from her page, the outlet was able to track down her mystery guy on Instagram and revealed that he is a model in Southern California named Logan Vasquez, who appeared to be in a relationship with a blonde woman up until at least February of this year.

On Vasquez’s own Instagram page, photos of him and Dodd remain, and in the caption of one of his images, he labeled her as his “baby.”

With another photo, Vasquez told the reality star that he missed her already.

Although it is unclear whether or not Kelly Dodd will be exposing her love life on the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, it is certain that she will be involved in plenty of drama.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming installment, Dodd and her former best friend, Vicki Gunvalson, are seen screaming at one another after Dodd learns that Gunvalson actually went out with her estranged husband, Michael Dodd, behind her back. While Gunvalson insists that she didn’t betray her, Dodd disagrees and feels that she is no friend at all.

As fans will recall from past seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, things between Dodd and her now-estranged husband Michael were strained for years prior to their breakup. In fact, the couple actually split up at one point years ago before deciding to rekindle their relationship and try again.

As for Michael’s love life, he has reportedly moved on from his marriage to Dodd, but the identity of his new girl has not yet been revealed.

To see more of Kelly Dodd and her co-stars, don’t miss the return of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday, July 16, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.