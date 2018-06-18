Todd Chrisley On Damage Control After Wife Julie Snubs His Kids, Lindsie And Kyle, On Father’s Day

More drama is happening in the Chrisley family.
It all started when Julie Chrisley shared a tribute to her husband, Todd Chrisley, on Father’s Day. In the post, the reality TV star shares a collage of photos of Todd with their children ‚ Chase, Savannah, and Grayson. But there’s one problem — Todd’s other two children, Lindsie Chrisley and Kyle Chrisley are missing from the pictures.
As many fans know, Lindsie and Kyle were children from Todd’s first marriage, and they are not Julie’s biological children. But in a recent podcast, Lindsie admitted that she never really felt like she fit into the family, even though Julie Chrisley legally adopted her, according to Radar Online.
“I kind of felt a sense of like I wanted to fit in. I kind of felt like an outcast. Even though they didn’t make me feel like that intentionally, I just felt that way.”
Additionally, Todd and Julie have an estranged relationship with Todd’s son, Kyle Chrisley, and Radar Online reports that the pair don’t even speak anymore. They also got in a huge fight over Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, whom Kyle claims Todd “stole” from him. So needless to say, it’s been a rocky relationship, but fans are still wondering why Julie didn’t include both Lindsie and Kyle in her Father’s Day post, and many were very upset over it.
Happy Fathers Day to you @toddchrisley From the first day I met you, you made it clear to me that you were a father first and foremost and I respected you then and sooo much more today. Thank you for being an amazing father to our children. Thank you for your sacrifice, time, energy and prayer. Our children are blessed to have you as their dad and we are blessed that God chose you to be the leader of our family. We love you and I am grateful to spend this day with you. Love you. Always and Forever. #happyfathersday
“But he has two other kids. Why aren’t they shown here? You see, this is the part that bothers me. No matter what…the other two should be posted.”
“I wondered that to where is the other 2,” another fan wrote.
And Radar Online reports that after all of the drama, a source close to the Chrisley family shares that they are not at all surprised by Julie seemingly throwing shade at Lindsie and Kyle. In fact, the source says that Julie knew what she was doing from day one. They also dished that Julie was the reason that Kyle left Chrisley Knows Best in the early seasons and that she “pushed” Lindsie out.
“The fact that she did not even acknowledge two of Todd’s children, who she helped to raise, just goes to show what kind of person she really is.”
But after Julie’s seemingly shady post, the source also claims that Todd felt the need to go on damage control, and soon after Julie’s post, he posted a series of photos on his own Instagram account, this time including Lindsie in the pictures. Still absent from the post was his estranged son, Kyle.
I am extremely blessed today , through all the challenges that life has thrown my way, I’ve always known I was a Father and that no matter how difficult life had become it wasn’t an option to walk away, give up or check out , my kids have brought me through so many tough times in life and being their parent has been the greatest gift god has given me , even with the trials and tribulations of them all trying to find their way , I wouldn’t trade it , I am forever blessed to have each and everyone of my kids , I love you @graysonchrisley @chasechrisley @lindsiechrisley @savannahchrisley and without you @juliechrisley none of this would be possible …
“Todd is desperately trying to repair the damage that has been done by Julie. At this point, it might be too late,” the source says.
Seems as though there’s always some sort of drama in the Chrisley family!