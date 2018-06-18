‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Alison Sweeney Asks Fans For Help Choosing 4-Legged Hero

Ali Sweeney, star of 'DOOL' and 'The Biggest Loser,' made a plea to her fans, asking them to choose their favorite Hero Dog.

Star of the NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives Alison Sweeney recently requested help from her fans. She is having difficulty choosing which four-legged fur-baby should win this year’s American Humane Hero Dog Award.

According to American Humane, the yearly campaign “recognizes heroes on both ends of the leash.” This year, seven finalists and their owners will head to Hollywood for an awards gala that is set to broadcast on the Hallmark Channel this fall. One dog will win a grand prize, but the finalists must be chosen first.

Alison Sweeney has shown her kindness toward animals many times, in several different ways, in past years. Her efforts even include teaming up with a dog food company, manufacturing a food meant to help overweight pups lose excess weight.

“Did you know, in the United States alone, approximately one out of every two pets is considered overweight?”

The DOOL actress and hostess of The Biggest Loser has partnered with the company Royal Canin in an effort to tackle the issue of pudgy pets and raise awareness about pet obesity. Overweight pets might look adorable, but they aren’t healthy. Alison implores her followers to revel in the celebration of the lives of our furry bundles of joy by learning how to “fight the beg” and resist overfeeding. Sweeney has been working hard to keep “pets happy and healthy,” which includes taking to social media to spread the word about the well-being of animals.

SoapHub recently reported that Alison has worked with the Hallmark Channel on different projects in the past, including this particular Dog Hero event. She has been a presence at the awards ceremony for the past couple of years. Sweeney dug out her box of tissues and went through the 2018 canine entries. When choosing between the dogs became too difficult for Alison to handle on her own, she made a plea to her social media followers and fans.

Voters 18 years of age or older can vote one time every day from now until noon Pacific Time on July 11. The finalists will be announced on July 25.

Dogs of many types are featured in this year’s competition. Categories include Working Dogs, Law Enforcement, Therapy, Search and Rescue, and an “inspiring Emerging Hero category.” Alison Sweeney provided a link to the Hero Dog Awards semifinalist voting round. She asked her fans to visit the website so that they could enjoy the stories of these marvelous animals, as well as choose their favorite.