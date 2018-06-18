XXXTentacion Shooting Update: Witnesses Say Rapper Has No Pulse After Being Shot, Video Of Shooting Emerges

XXXTentacion has been shot in Miami, with witnesses saying the 20-year-old rapper had no pulse after what appeared to be a targeted shooting.

The report of the shooting first came from TMZ, which noted that he was shot while shopping for motorcycles in Miami. XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, appeared unconscious in video of the shooting that has spread on Twitter. The video, which has not been verified, showed what appeared to be the rapper slumped over the seat of a car motionless while a group of people gathered around. One of them reached in to check the man’s pulse, noting that he did not appear to have one.

Witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was wounded.

The rapper had been known for legal troubles, including allegations of physical and verbal abuse toward women, the Miami New Times reported. The report noted that the rapper’s former girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, recently came forward with allegations of severe physical abuse.

“While Onfroy was happy to share his thoughts about why he doesn’t like feminism, Ayala went public with allegations of horrid abuse — including being smacked in the face, held under water, trapped by Onfroy’s own threats of suicide, and nearly tortured by having a barbecue fork shoved into her genitals,” the report noted.

In the wake of the controversy, the rapper claimed he was donating $100,000 to a domestic violence center, but Complex cast doubt on his claims.

“Nearly six months later, there’s no proof X has donated anywhere near that amount. Over the past few months, Complex has reached out repeatedly to XXXTentacion’s representative for details about whether he had followed through on his claimed charitable act. At first, his rep sent statements that gave no details, and appeared to show some equivocation: ‘XXXTentacion expressed to his fans what was in his heart at the time’ and ‘There’s no date or time stamp on X’s plans.’ ”

XXXTentacion had been on house arrest, but was recently taken off so he could go on tour.

There were conflicting reports in the immediate aftermath of XXXTentacion’s shooting, with some reports claiming the rapper had died at the scene and others saying he was rushed to the hospital. Other reports noted that the rapper was shot during a robbery, but police had yet to comment on the specifics of the shooting.