Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Baby True’s Nursery In L.A.

Khloe Kardashian has only been back in L.A. for a day, but she is already showing off her baby daughter True’s adorable bedroom. The Keeping Up with the Kardahians star gave fans an exclusive sneak peek inside the nursery in her latest blog post.

According to a June 18 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian has chosen a pink and white flamingo-themed nursery for her newborn daughter, True. The nursery, which is inside Khloe’s mansion in Calabasas, is everything Khloe wanted for her daughter’s first bedroom.

In a brand new post on her app, Kardashian reveals that she chose to use flamingo’s because she believes they are unique and “elegant.” Khloe Kardashian even revealed that her choice of decor was perfect, because baby True has very long, skinny legs like the beautiful pink bird.

“I love how elegant the flamingo is. True has the longest, skinniest legs like a flamingo! It’s so funny how we feel our children’s personalities before we even meet them. Maybe True picked the wallpaper in my tummy,” Khloe wrote.

????Baby True ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated Father’s Day in their L.A. home on Sunday. The homecoming was celebrated by Khloe’s family, as she returned home to Cali to find personalized balloons from her sister, Kylie Jenner, as well as adorable cookies which donned the face of True Thompson.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian wasn’t the only one showing off some new products. Tristan Thompson took to his Instagram account to reveal his new jewelry, which honors his children, on Father’s Day. In the post, the NBA star is seen wearing two gold chains with the names of his children, True and Prince on them. “My Prince and Princess. I love you guys so much!!!” Thompson captioned the photo.

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian welcomed True back in April, just days after the NBA player was busted cheating on the reality star when photos and videos surfaced of him kissing and touching other women. Khloe decided to stick by Tristan and stay in Cleveland to work on their issues. The pair only just returned home from Ohio over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson’s older child, a son named Prince whom he shares with his former girlfriend Jordan Craig, also resides in L.A. Prince was born in December 2016, a few months after Tristan and Khloe had started dating. Neither Kardahian nor Thompson have publicly spoken about the cheating scandal.