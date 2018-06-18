WWE Rumors: Here Is When Braun Strowman Will Cash In His ‘Money In The Bank’ Briefcase, Per ‘Wrestling Inc’

The monster just snagged the briefcase and his cash-in may come sooner rather than later.

On Sunday night, Braun Strowman overcame the odds and seven other WWE superstars to take the briefcase down at Money in the Bank. Now, the monster has a title shot at any time he sees fit over the course of the next year, and it usually brings forth a lot of suspense. Well, the rumors are already starting to swirl and it appears as if Strowman is not going to wait very long to cash in his title shot and go after the WWE Universal Championship.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., Braun Strowman is going to likely cash in his briefcase at SummerSlam in August. The speculation states that it will be the time when Strowman not only ends up cashing in but likely winning the title as well.

As recently reported by Inquisitr, Brock Lesnar isn’t currently scheduled for SummerSlam or another WWE events at all. It is still believed that his contract expires after the August pay-per-view and that he will drop the title to Roman Reigns at that event, and make his way out of the company.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio feels as if Strowman is going to take the title at SummerSlam no matter who wins the match between Reigns and Lesnar.

WWE

The belief is that Strowman winning the briefcase will work for after the main event of SummerSlam. If Lesnar retains the WWE Universal Title, Strowman would be one of the only believable choices to come out with the briefcase and take the belt directly from the “Beast Incarnate.”

If Reigns happens to beat Lesnar, the crowd will probably lose their minds and shower down with boos and negative reactions. Having Strowman come out and taking the title from Reigns would end the PPV on a high note and send the crowd home happy.

Apparently, a WWE source hinted at Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last week and that seems to be the direction the company is going. Obviously, the horrible reactions that match received at WrestleMania 34 and the Greatest Royal Rumble didn’t faze the creative team.

WWE

While nothing is set in stone and these are simply all rumors, it looks like Lesnar’s record-breaking title reign will continue through the rest of the summer.

Braun Strowman’s big victory at Sunday night’s Money in the Bank goes to show you just how far he has come and how much he’s progressed since debuting in WWE. Now, he has the briefcase and a future title shot whenever he chooses to use it, but rumors have that time coming rather soon. No matter if it is Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns, the Monster Among Men” could be walking out of SummerSlam with the WWE Universal Championship.