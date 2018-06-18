Alicia Silverstone Credits A Vegan Diet With Her ‘Ageless’ Look

Alicia Silverstone says that her refusal to eat animals or animal by-products have staved off the effects of aging.

Alicia Silverstone recently became a social media sensation when a video of her appearance on Lip Sync Battle showed her in the same outfit she wore more than 20 years ago in the hit film, Clueless — the same film that turned her into a household name.

And if she still looks the same as she did all those years ago, it’s because of one thing: her vegan diet…at least that’s according to the Daily Mail.

41-year-old Alicia Silverstone graces the cover of Redbook magazine this month, and it’s here that she talks about her vegan diet, which she’s had for many years, and its positive impact on her life.

Silverstone doesn’t act as much anymore — rather, she’s built an entire lifestyle brand around her new vegan diet, which includes writing two books about the experience.

Her first book, The Kind Diet, was written in 2011. In that book, Silverstone talked about how she originally only cut out meat and dairy, and still got a lot of positive feedback on her improved look.

She admits that while she still eats “sludgy things” like white rice, pasta, and French fries from time to time, she — for the most part — endorses clean eating with a focus on a plant-based diet.

Sanctuary spotlight: @erins_farm – it functions as an all animal sanctuary educational farm and forever home for animals in need ❤️ https://t.co/5nyJVXsILg pic.twitter.com/Zl1WPhld9o — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) May 23, 2018

Alicia Silverstone then released a follow-up to the initial book called The Kind Mama in 2014. This book was released three years after the birth of her son, Bear Blu, who is now seven years old.

The book came under fire because it purported to give fertility advice, which is something that medical professionals do not recommend.

However, the book also gave child-rearing advice, and featured anecdotes written by Silverstone about her own experience with raising a child, which is something that fans could appreciate, no matter their belief system.

Silverstone maintains that she’s found the right lifestyle for her, and for her son, and has “no regrets” about anything she’s done. In fact, she says, she’s become more confident, not less confident, as a parent.

However, she says that she’s a little more flexible with her child’s diet, because she doesn’t want him to feel uncomfortable while out on playdates with other children who may not be vegan.

Alicia Silverstone also recently made headlines when she filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Christopher Jarecki, after being married to him for more than 13 years. However, she said that she’s currently “dating” and she “can’t wait to see what happens next” when it comes to her personal life.