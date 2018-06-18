Heather Locklear Reportedly Physically Assaulted Her Parents Before Threatening To Kill Herself

Heather Locklear reportedly got violent before she was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation after threatening to shoot herself with a gun.

According to a June 18 report by Radar Online, Heather Locklear got so agitated before her hospitalization that she allegedly physically harmed both of her parents.

Sources tell the outlet that Locklear’s parents tried to help her during the episode. However, the actress reportedly lashed out and ended up hitting her father and choking her mother. It is said that it was was her mom who later called 911.

Another insider claims that Heather Locklear began to spiral after she came to believe that her fiance, Chris Heisser, had cheated on her. While the Ventura County Police Department responded to the 911 call, they revealed that they did not arrest Heather for any criminal acts. Instead, Locklear was taken to the hospital for evaluation after she reportedly became “violent” and “agitated” and threatened to kill herself.

Capt. Kuredjian of the Venture County Fire Department told People Magazine that his unit responded to the emergency call and later transported an individual with “medical needs” to a nearby hospital. He also confirmed that the person was not armed at the time.

“At that location we contacted a person who had medical needs, and they were treated by the Ventura County Fire Department, and they were later transported to a local hospital. There was no criminal activity. The person was not arrested,” he stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Heather Locklear caused a stir back in February when she was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery and three counts of battery on a police officer after the actress allegedly made threats against multiple officers who responded to the incident.

At the time, Locklear’s lawyers, Blair Berk and William Haney pleaded not guilty to battery on a police officer on Heather’s behalf during the court hearing in April as their client had already left her home to check into a rehab facility for reported substance abuse issues.

“She didn’t go [to rehab] because she was forced. There was no intervention. She went in on her own. She wanted to feel better and get to the bottom of what was troubling her,” a source told the People of Locklear’s state of mind at the time.

Heather Locklear’s condition is currently unknown, and her lawyers, representatives, and parents have yet to make a statement about the actress’ recent health concerns and hospitalization.