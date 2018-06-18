Apple iOS’ Latest Update Will Automatically Give Location Data To First Responders

Safety is a priority for Apple, which is why their latest update should be a plus for those in emergency situations.

According to Neowin, Apple’s latest software update, the iOS12 update, will “automatically and securely” share customer’s location and data with emergency responders. The update is supposed to be launched later this year and is expected to provide faster and more accurate information for first responders to respond to emergencies. This could also be especially helpful to people who are unable to speak or are unsure of their exact location.

“Communities rely on 911 centers in an emergency, and we believe they should have the best available technology at their disposal. When every moment counts, these tools will help first responders reach our customers when they most need assistance,” Apple CEO Tim Cook shared in a press conference.

With the growing popularity of cellphones, it comes as no shock that most people make emergency calls from their cells. According to Apple, about 80 percent of emergency calls now come from a cell phone as opposed to house phones or landlines. That’s a pretty crazy statistic.

In 2015, many may recall that Apple launched HELO (Hybridized Emergency Location), which “estimates a mobile 911 caller’s location using cell towers and on-device data sources like GPS and WiFi Access Points.” But those estimates could be off by a few hundred yards. However, with the new technology, first responders should be able to get an exact location, which will be even more helpful.

To make the latest feature a reality, Apple has teamed up with RapidSOS and their Internet Protocol-based data pipeline to share caller’s data with 911 centers. They will do this by integrating with the current software of 911 centers, and Tim Cook is confident that Apple has the best technology to help do this.

According to Time, this newest feature could be crucial, and it is estimated that it may save up to 10,000 more lives a year.

