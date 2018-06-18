Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon Engagement Photo Released By ABC, Bachelor Nation Reacts

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' lovebirds got engaged in Mexico -- in front of ABC's cameras.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon took a long time to get together, but the Bachelor In Paradise lovebirds are going full speed ahead with their relationship. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ashley and Jared got engaged in Mexico while they were there for the fifth season of ABC’s summertime spinoff. The couple, who only announced they have been dating about a month ago, first met in Mexico when filming Bachelor In Paradise in 2015. Over the weekend, Jared proposed to Ashley on a beach near the Mexican resort, and now ABC has released the official photo from the couple’s romantic day.

In the photo, Jared Haibon can be seen down on one knee as he presents a ring — hopefully a Neil Lane sparkler — to an ecstatic Ashley.

Fans are used to seeing Ashley Iaconetti cry, but this time her tears are happy ones as she says “yes” to the man she loves.

Bachelor In Paradise fans will surely see how the proposal plays out when the ABC reality show airs later this summer.

After Ashley and Jared’s engagement news was announced, Bachelor Nation went wild as fans congratulated the couple on the happy news. Ashley Iaconetti tweeted to her Twitter followers, “I didn’t even tell my grandma yet,” as fans and friends took to social media to react to the big Bachelor announcement

The official Bachelor in Paradise Twitter page posted the engagement photo with the caption, “We’re all crying now. Congratulations to @ashley_iaconettiand @jaredhaibon on their engagement!”

Bachelorette alum Dean Unglert, who appeared on last summer’s Bachelor In Paradise, tweeted, “Right before Jared left for Mexico I guessed this was going to happen and he denied it! I feel betrayed. Oh also, I’m happy for you two…or something.”

And Nick Viall, a close friend of the couple, revealed on Twitter that he actually knew about Jared’s proposal plans.

Fans of the franchise may recall that during Bachelor in Paradise Season 3, Nick told Ashley that she would “never be with Jared.”

In addition, Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger, who counseled Ashley Iaconetti when she tried to remove Jared Haibon from her life two years ago, reacted to the news. Stanger tweeted, “Congrats @ashleyiaco so happy on your engagement. If there was ever a fairytale ending this is it. So past lives #soulmate.”

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are the latest Bachelor in Paradise couple to head down the aisle. Past couples who went on to get married include Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert and Evan Bass and Carly Waddell.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres in August on ABC.