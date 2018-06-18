‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Announces He’s Being Deployed For Six Months

Javi Marroquin just revealed some shocking news about his future.

Javi Marroquin is being deployed.

According to a sneak peek shared by OK! Magazine on June 18, Marroquin will be leaving his young son, 4-year-old Lincoln, for six months after previously being deployed to Qatar two years ago.

“I found out today I am being deployed again. I am leaving next month for another six months,” Marroquin tells Lowry in the sneak peek clip.

Marroquin proceeds to tell Lowry that he doesn’t expect for her to care for him for his entire stay at the yet-to-be-disclosed location and adds that he wants to get on the same page with her before he leaves. Unfortunately, the conversation quickly becomes heated after Lowry points out that Marroquin does nothing to defend her as the mother of his child.

During filming, Marroquin was involved in a romance with his Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, who recently lashed out against Lowry in a series of shocking text messages. However, rather than defuse the situation and attempt to make peace between the two women, Marroquin did nothing.

As Lowry pointed out to her former husband, the two of them were doing just fine up until the reunion when DeJesus attempted to confront Lowry about her relationship with Marroquin as the cameras rolled.

Javi Marroquin’s relationship with Briana DeJesus came to an end earlier this year and a short time later, he confirmed that his current girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, is expecting his second child. So, when it comes to a potential deployment, he may miss out on the tail end of his girlfriend’s pregnancy and even his child’s birth.

Although Marroquin spoke of a looming deployment just months ago, he has not gone anywhere yet and recently confirmed that he will not be re-listing when his current military duties expire.

“I am (still in the military) but unfortunately my time is soon coming to an end so I will be transitioning out and look forward to a new career,” he wrote to a fan on Twitter earlier this month. “I could re-enlist right now if I wanted to, but my family is more important.”

Because it is unknown when Marroquin’s duties with the Air Force expire, it’s hard to say whether he will be leaving the military before or after his apparent deployment.

To see more of Javi Marroquin and his family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.