Cardi B Shows Off Baby Bump During Surprise Performance With Fiance Offset At Atlanta Concert

Over the weekend, Bronx rapper Cardi B surprised fans onstage with her growing baby bump during a concert in Atlanta, Georgia with her fiance and baby daddy, Offset. As it was reported by Daily Mail,the 25-year-old mom-to-be showed off her blossoming baby belly in a form-fitting dress in a surprise performance with the rapper.

The “Be Careful” rapper joined the 26-year-old Migos member on stage for a performance in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday night unexpectantly to adoring fans during a concert. Video of Cardi B making her surprise entrance on stage was posted on social media moments after it occurred and shows Cardi B, being walked onto the stage by staff. Cardi, who was all smiles was met with a large cadence of screams and excitement from fans who were thrilled to see The “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

Cardi, who posted her outfit and look for the night on her Instagram page earlier in the afternoon, wore a white dress with large pink, white, and red flowers printed all over it that hugged all of Cardi’s curves perfectly, showcasing her growing stomach. Cardi, who is known to switch up her hair with her expansive wig collection wore her hair down flowing over her shoulders and down her back, with loose waves and flowy curls. Cardi accessorized her look with eye-catching make-up including pink eyeshadow, a shiny lip, and of course her statement decorative and long nails.

Couldn’t pick A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jun 16, 2018 at 4:49pm PDT

Her fiance looked equally dapper on stage and wore a white shirt with black cargo pants and black sneakers during the couple’s performance. The duo performed their hit track “Motorsport” together during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash event at the Cellaris Amphitheater in Lakewood on June 16. Despite being eight months pregnant and taking a hiatus from performing during the final stages of her pregnancy, Cardi showed incredible balance during the performance as she rocked baby pink leather heels.

Both Cardi and Offset are expecting their first child together any day now and made headlines just days prior after the two were pictured together in an upcoming issue of Rolling Stone magazine. As it was previously reported by Inquisitr, the new issue of Rolling Stone drops July 2, and it features the proud parents gracing the cover. The cover features a standing Cardi B rocking a teased out blonde bouffant hairstyle, a black velvet cropped top jacket and black heels. Cardi skipped wearing bottoms and instead showcased her expanding baby bump as Offset is pictured adorningly kissing Cardi’s stomach. For the cover Offset wore a red and black velvet jacket and pantsuit and black dress shoes.

On Friday evening, the cover was supposedly leaked earlier than expected online resulting in Cardi being forced to address and subsequently post the cover meant to be a surprise. Cardi revealed that the leaked cover was not only supposed to come out next month when she is due to give birth, but it was supposed to be in gray and not in color.

“I guess it was too much to ask to wait until the official July release of our @rollingstone cover! This cover is so special to me and means so much! Thank you to everyone who helped put this amazing cover together! Even tho it was leaked and suppose to be In gray f**k it. My daughter made it to the Rollin Stone cover!!!! Official release in July.You can’t ruined what’s for me.ROCKSTARS @offsetyrn.”

Despite the leak, from the looks of things Cardi B seems unbothered as she continues to enjoy the final moments of her pregnancy and gears up for motherhood.