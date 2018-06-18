Kelly Ripa Wishes Daughter Lola Consuelos A Happy Birthday In Adorable Throwback Photo

Talk show host Kelly Ripa found a creative workaround that gave her an opportunity to wish daughter Lola Consuelos a happy birthday without breaking Lola's 'no pictures' rule

Kelly Ripa has always loved to share stories about her children on her morning show and via her social media pages. However, her older two kids with husband Mark Consuelos have placed some heavy-duty restrictions on her sharing abilities. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host follows those restrictions as best she can, but sometimes she bends the rules or has a little fun with them. That was the case over the weekend when she was determined to share some public birthday wishes with her daughter.

Fans of Kelly Ripa and her family know that daughter Lola Consuelos has been quite insistent for years now that her mother leave her out of the mix when it comes to sharing family stories or photos publicly. Despite that, Kelly does find it impossible to resist her daughter’s rules at times.

As was previously shared via the Inquisitr, Ripa shared a sweet throwback honoring her husband Mark ahead of Father’s Day, showing a newborn Lola, and she shared another picture over the weekend for Lola’s birthday. In Ripa’s sweet throwback Instagram post, she put up a picture showing her looking incredibly pregnant and hubby Mark had his hand on her belly. Kelly detailed that she couldn’t resist posting something to coincide with her daughter’s birthday on Saturday.

“Happy 17th birthday Lola!!! Since you refused all photo tributes I was forced to go deep within. With all our love”

Ripa added a couple of hearts, a baby emoji, and tons of balloon and cake emojis to her post that was a bit hit with her followers. Many of Kelly’s fans posted birthday wishes for Lola as well, and they loved her creative workaround for the teen’s rule about not sharing photographs of her.

Lola’s dad Mark doesn’t post as many photos of the kids on Instagram as his wife, but a couple of months ago he couldn’t resist breaking his daughter’s rule. In April, he shared some sweet pictures on Instagram showing Lola from 2002 and he noted that he was in the midst of doing college visits with her. Mark asked that time “please slow down,” and fans of the family find it hard to believe that all three kids are so grown up now.

Mark and Kelly’s oldest son Michael is currently attending New York University and their younger son Joaquin is now in high school. Fans would love to know where Lola Consuelos will choose to attend college, but chances are that she’ll aim to keep her choice as private as she can once she decides. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may do their best to respect their kid’s wishes about keeping their private lives private, but fans are thrilled that the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a happy birthday post to her daughter on Instagram anyway.