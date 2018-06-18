Farrah Abraham Announces Plans To Make A ‘Teen Mom’ Movie With Viacom

Farrah Abraham has big plans for her future.

Farrah Abraham was fired from MTV’s Teen Mom OG months ago but according to a new report, she hasn’t lost touch with MTV’s parent company, Viacom, and actually plans to work with them in the future.

Speaking to TooFab on June 17, Abraham announced she is hoping to make a Teen Mom movie.

“I plan on doing my Teen Mom film, so maybe Paramount, it’s a Viacom-owned company, maybe we’ll do a film together,” she said. “That’s what I’m working on, screen writing, the next thing in my career I’m excited for.”

When Abraham sat down with her Teen Mom OG producer months ago, things between her and the network appeared to be extremely strained as she refused to stop working in the adult industry and was promptly fired. However, according to her latest comment about making a movie with MTV’s parent company, the end of their professional relationship may not have been as bad as it appeared on television.

As fans saw earlier this year, Abraham was dealt an ultimatum by her producer, who didn’t want to have an adult star on his show. A short time later, Abraham informed her producer that she was unwilling to quit working in the industry.

While many MTV stars rely on their reality television paychecks to survive, Farrah Abraham appears to be doing just fine without her Viacom salary and has been traveling for months with her 9-year-old daughter Sophia.

Abraham has also found herself in the headlines after being arrested last week at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where she and her daughter had been spending time with a number of friends, including Shark Tank star Mark Cuban.

As fans have likely heard, Abraham was accused of getting into a verbal dispute with another hotel guest and refusing to leave the area after being asked by a security guard. According to a TMZ report, Abraham got physical with the hotel employee and was taken into custody while shouting profanities at police.

After the arrest, Abraham took to her Instagram page where she lashed out against the hotel staff and police for targeting her due to her fame.

“The Beverly Hills hotel truly allowed misconduct by staff to a paying guest,” she wrote. “There’s no need for me or anyone else to be treated this way. The Beverly Hills Police officers should stop having power trips and lying and selling stories to TMZ, while you let all of Beverly Hills be robbed.”