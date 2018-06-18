Duchess Meghan Will Be Pregnant Soon, Predicts Her Father

Meghan's father Thomas revealed that he believes his daughter will be pregnant soon during his first TV interview.

Duchess Meghan Markle’s dad predicts that his daughter will be pregnant soon, considering that she “has wanted children for a long time,” detailed People. Thomas Markle also added the following during an interview on UK’s Good Morning Britain.

“And when she met Harry she spoke about how much she loved him and so there has to be a child making somewhere soon… “I don’t think there is a stork in the air yet but I think it will happen sooner or later.”

Before Meghan even wed Prince Harry, there were rumors that she had to be fertility tested, according to Cosmopolitan. However, it’s unlikely that the rumors are true. Others still believe that Princess Diana was tested to be a virgin before she wed Prince Charles.

The couple has said in the past that they want children. Many royals have opted to have two children, although it’s entirely up to Meghan and Harry to decide how many children they would like to have.

And if Meghan does end up pregnant, there are apparently lots of rules. For one, the Queen must find out about the pregnancy before everyone else, royal moms do not host baby showers typically, and they are expected to give birth with the help of a midwife.

What Are the Expectations Around Meghan Markle Getting Pregnant? https://t.co/3Lv8vl5sPs pic.twitter.com/O5wXaRmkYo — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 11, 2018

The Good Morning Britain interview marked the first time that Thomas gave a TV interview. The interview was also the first time that people have heard from Thomas in such length about the medical problems that caused him to miss the royal wedding. He described how Meghan “sobbed” when he decided to not attend the wedding due to heart surgery and said he watched the wedding from a sofa at his B&B.

Thomas also revealed that Prince Harry asked for his permission to wed his daughter over the phone. And Thomas said to him, “You are a gentleman, promise me you will never raise your hand against my daughter and of course I will grant you my permission,” according to the New Zealand Herald.

Meghan Markle ready for baby: Pregnant before she can spell Leicester or Torquay | Royal | News | https://t.co/b4L9QORvwO https://t.co/6e78CktAmO — Anita Adams (@AnitaAd44943751) June 13, 2018

Meghan’s father also touched on the sore subject of when he was accused of selling staged photographs to the paparazzi. Thomas admitted to doing so and apologized to Harry and Meghan. At the moment, Thomas had not given any interviews, although he had many offers to do so with lots of money in compensation. He added that “I realized it was a serious mistake. It’s hard to take it back.”