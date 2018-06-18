‘RHOP’ Star Monique And Ex-NFL Player Husband Chris Samuels Expecting Baby No. 3 After Miscarriage

The Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Monique Samuels announced that she is pregnant with her third child Sunday after overcoming a miscarriage last year.

Monique, the wife of retired NFL player Chris Samuels, made the announcement on Instagram with a simple caption and peek of her baby bump.

“I’m way too happy to be bothered… I’m full of life… LITERALLY,” she wrote. “#RHOP #moniquesamuels #realhousewivesofpotomac #blessed #partyofFive #unbothered.”

The great news for the family comes on the heels of them suffering from their first miscarriage last year. Monique opened up about battling feelings of guilt when she miscarried.

In a Bravo TV interview earlier this year, Monique said she questioned if she did enough to prepare her body to carry the pregnancy to full term. She was extremely busy as a property manager, filming with her cast members on RHOA and moving her family to Potomac last year.

“It was nonstop, and I felt like that is probably part of what contributed to the miscarriage, just being so busy, not getting proper sleep, not taking care of myself properly, all of the things that I thought I did right, I realized, no, you can be better,” she said. “You’re not as balanced as you thought you were.”

Still, Monique said she was able to grow and learn something from the tragic experience.

“It taught me not to take things for granted and to think that I’m so special that something like that can’t happen to me,” she said. “I just try to look at the positive in any situation and say obviously God knew what was best at that time.”

When Monique spoke to Bravo TV in April, she vowed to be more prepared for her next pregnancy and said she will try to keep any nerves at bay.

“I can only imagine if and when we get pregnant again, just the thought of it possibly happening again, just trying to shut that from my mind,” she said.

In April, Monique admitted that she and her husband were trying to have a child, but said that she wasn’t putting too much pressure on herself to do so. Monique and Chris married in 2012.

The couple shares their five-year-old son Christopher and a daughter named Milani who is two years old. Fans of the Samuels can catch Monique, Chris and their children on Bravo TV’s The Real Housewives Of Potomac on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.