‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Shannon Beador Is Ready To Show Off Her Dating Life Post-Divorce

Shannon Beador is excited for her fans to see her move on from her cheating husband.

Shannon Beador is ready to get revenge on her cheating husband David by moving on from their split with a new man.

According to a June 15 report by Radar Online, Beador’s current boyfriend, Alex, won’t be featured on the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County but the mother of three will “absolutely” be seen enjoying her post-divorce life with a number of new people.

“Shannon really wants to let her fans in on a little bit of her dating life because they helped her remain strong through the hell that David put her through,” a source close to the reality star revealed.

While Shannon is currently involved in a romance with a man named Alex, who will not be featured on the 13th season of the Bravo TV reality show, she knew that she would have to expose some of the dates she went on before him in order to show that she’s truly moved on from David.

As for whether or not Alex will eventually become part of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the insider said that Shannon isn’t quite sure how much of her romance she should expose to the world. That said, she is warming up to the idea of allowing Bravo TV to capture moments between her and her man in the future.

“Shannon knows the housewives curse all too well and she has seen it with so many of her cast mates. She never wants to go through what she went through again,” the insider noted.

Shannon Beador first went public with her romance with Alex last month while attending a Poison concert in Irvine, California with a couple of her friends. As seen in the photo above, Beador and her group posed with lead singer Brett Michaels at the event.

As for Beador’s estranged husband, David, he is currently involved in a romance with Newport Beach native Lesley Cook. As fans may recall, David first showcased his relationship with Cook on Instagram earlier this year before deleting his page amid backlash.

Shannon and David Beador called it quits last fall after 17 years of marriage, three children, and one highly publicized cheating scandal. Since then, they have been working out the details of their divorce.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which premiere on Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.