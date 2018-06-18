Is Scheana Marie Dating Adam Spott? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Enjoys ‘Date Night’!

Scheana Marie attempted to set Adam Spott up with Brittany Cartwright last year.

Scheana Marie and Adam Spott are sparking romance rumors on social media.

According to a June 16 report from the Celebrity Insider, Scheana and Spott have been spending tons of time with one another in recent months and attended a Chainsmokers concert just last week. In addition, the Vanderpump Rules star recently shared a photo of herself in a white dress before hanging out with Spott and fueled rumors of a relationship in the image’s caption.

“Date night,” she wrote.

Although Scheana recently claimed she was single and planning to stay that way, at least throughout the summer months, a source recently suggested that she would likely find herself in a relationship sooner rather than later.

“Scheana is still kinda heartbroken over the situation with Rob,” an insider said. “She’s definitely having fun though. Everyone knows that she’s a relationship person so I don’t expect her to be single for long.”

As fans will recall, Scheana was involved in a relationship with Mike Shay throughout the first five seasons of Vanderpump Rules. Then, after announcing she and Shay were ending their relationship on the finale episode of Season 5, she debuted her romance with Robert Parks-Valletta on the premiere episode of Season 6.

80’s were SURgical ????????????#SURgicalsummer A post shared by Adam Paul Spott (@spottmeagram) on Jun 10, 2018 at 7:03pm PDT

Scheana Marie faced tons of backlash over her relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta and how soon it began after her relationship with Mike Shay came to an end. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if she decided to keep any of her potential romances on the down-low as she and her co-stars film Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

As Scheana gushed over her perfect relationship with Parks-Valletta on the show, the actor seemed to be less and less interested in the reality star and for weeks, she was accused by fans and her co-stars of being delusional when it came to his feelings for her. Although Scheana insisted to her critics that Parks-Valletta was absolutely in love with her, he chose to dump her weeks after filming wrapped, which left her completely devastated.

During the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion special earlier this year, Scheana opened up about her split from Parks-Valletta, claiming the breakup was more painful than her divorce from Mike Shay. She also said that a cheating rumor started by her co-stars ultimately led to a divide between her and her former boyfriend during filming.

Scheana Marie and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.