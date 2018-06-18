Demi Lovato Shares Sweet Tribute To Step-Father Before Wowing Fans With Close-Up Selfie

These days, Demi Lovato has a lot to be thankful for and her step-father is one of them.

Yesterday, in honor of Father’s Day, Lovato shared a sweet photo of herself and her stepdad, Eddie de la Garza. As many of her fans know, E! Online shares that Demi’s biological dad, Patrick Lovato, died in 2013, but she has always referred to Eddie de la Garza as her father. Eddie married Demi’s mother in 1995 and Demi has said that he is “the greatest dad a girl could ever hope for.”

In a post on her Instagram account on Father’s Day, Lovato shared an image of herself and Eddie, calling him “the man that raised me.” In the sweet snapshot, the pair pose together at the 2017 Grammys with Demi looking stunning in a gold long-sleeved dress and Eddie donning a navy blue suit as well as a patterned tie. Both Eddie and Demi are all smiles for the sweet photo.

And it’s no surprise that many of Lovato’s fans immediately went to comment on the photo, giving it over 1.1 million likes in addition to 4,000 plus comments within just 18 hours of being posted. Many fans couldn’t get over how amazing Lovato looks in the image while countless other fans gushed over the sweet father/daughter relationship.

“Happy Fathers Day Beautiful Photo Beautiful Peoples Looking Beautiful There May God Bless You Both Always.”

“Girl you could pose by a dumpster in a back alley and still look gorgeous and thats saying something Mami,” another wrote.

A few hours later, Demi shared yet another post on her Instagram account, much to the delight of her fans. In the up-close and personal photo, Lovato looks absolutely beautiful with a face full of fresh makeup and perfectly manicured eyebrows. As she leans back in the picture, Lovato puts her hand on her long, flowing locks and hoop earrings. Like the other photo, this one also received a ton of attention with over 500,000 likes as well as 6,200 comments.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” tagged her location in Amsterdam as she continues her tour in Europe. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, the 25-year-old broke down in tears over the weekend during her performance at Manchester Arena – the same location as the horrific bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert last year that left 22 people dead. Lovato told fans that it means so much to have them at the concert and she heard that this was many fans’ first time back to the Arena since the Ariana Grande concert just a little over a year ago.

“I can’t imagine how hard everything must feel. Well I’m going to give it up for you guys because you guys have stood up and said ‘we’re not going to let them win,” Lovato tearfully confessed.

Demi Lovato’s next show is tonight in Amsterdam.