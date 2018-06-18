‘Big Brother’ Season 20 Cast Announced By CBS

The new cast of the CBS reality show includes fitness models, athletes, pageant queens and one old guy who’s not very old.

The cast for Big Brother Season 20 has been announced, and as previously revealed by executive producer Allison Grodner, it does not include any players from seasons past. In fact, the supersized cast of 16, which ranges from age 21 to 40, leaves little room for past all-star players to come in and steal the newbies’ thunder—or that Head of Household bedroom.

CBS posted a photo of the new Big Brother cast, which includes a Vegas entertainer, a pageant queen, a computer hacker, and the “old” guy in the house, a 40-year-old former police officer.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the cast for Big Brother’s landmark season includes 26-year-old shipping manager Scottie Salton; fitness model Angela Rummans, also 26, and Kaitlyn Herman, a 24-year-old life coach.

In addition, the cast will also feature stay at home mom Angie Lantry, 34; Bayleigh Dayton, a 25-year-old flight attendant who was also the first-ever African American Miss Missouri, Brett Robinson, 25, a cyber security engineer who hacks his friends for fun; Chris Williams, aka “Swaggy C,” 23, a day trader from Connecticut; Kaycee Clark, 30, a pro football player; Faysal Shafaat, 26, a substitute teacher from Orland; Haleigh Broucher, 21, a Texas college student; JC Monduix, a 28-year-old pro dancer from Miami; Rachel Swindle, 29, a Las Vegas entertainer; Sam Bledsoe, 27, a welder; Tyler Crispen, 23, a lifeguard; and Winston Hines, 28, a sales rep. The oldest cast member in the group is 40-year-old former undercover cop Steve Arienta from New Jersey.

Check out the composite pic of the Big Brother 20 cast and try to figure out who’s who.

In addition to the Big Brother 20 cast announcement, CBS released cast bios for the 16 new players. In honor of the 20th season of the CBS summertime reality show, the newcomers were asked to name their favorite Big Brother competitors of all time. Big Brother legend and Season 16 champ Derrick Levasseur received multiple mentions, as did Season 18 fan favorite Victor Arroyo and two-time runner-up Paul Abrahamian.

The “favorite player” questionnaire has some fans convinced that these answers could come in to play later in the season. Past seasons of Big Brother have included all-star coaches and cameos, so it is possible that favorite players could turn up at some point during the show’s landmark season to give advice or host a competition. Big Brother is always good for a twist or two, so expect the unexpected as the new season plays out.

Big Brother Season 20 kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, June 27 on CBS.