Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Spotted Grocery Shopping Together

Kendall Jenner and her rumored new boyfriend, Ben Simmons, have been spotted out together again. The pair were seen buying groceries together over the weekend, fueling rumors that they’re an item.

According to a June 18 report by Page Six, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were seen walking down the grocery store aisle together on Sunday afternoon. The couple reportedly hit up Erewhon Market in L.A. together on Father’s Day.

Sources tell the outlet that Kendall and Ben were “out in the open” as they browsed the grocery store, and that they were most definitely not trying to hide their relationship.

“They were both browsing around right in the front, way out in the open. Definitely not hiding their relationship from anyone,” one onlooker stated. Another source added that while Kendall and Ben were keeping their contact “low key” and “coy” they were said to be “exchanging glances,” but not showing any sort of PDA while out in public. However, the insider did reveal that “people were looking” at the couple as they shopped, and although the cashiers played it “cool” they were “hiding smirks.”

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner was reportedly carrying a shopping basket, and browsing items in the prepared food section. It seems that Kendall may not have spent Father’s Day with her dad, Caitlyn Jenner. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the model did post a tribute to her dad on social media.

“Happy Father’s Day to the soul that raised me,” Kendall Jenner, 22, shared on her Instagram Story on Father’s Day along with photos of herself and sister Kylie with their dad, Caitlyn, before her transition.

The Inquisitr also previously reported that Kendall Jenner’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, is a bit worried about the model’s relationship with Simmons, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. Khloe, who is currently dating NBA player Tristan Thompson, has allegedly warned Kendall about dating a professional athlete after Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April, just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True.

“Kendall and Khloe had a big argument over Khloe’s hypocritical dating advice for her younger sister. Khloe is freaking out that Kendall is seeing another basketball player and has been yelling at her to leave him alone. Khloe is convinced Ben will break Kendall’s heart and has begged her not to date another guy in the league,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have not confirmed their relationship, but fans may see more of the new romance when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for new episodes this summer.