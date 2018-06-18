‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Shows Off Insane Abs In Bikini Photo

The weather is heating up and so is the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s Instagram account.

In a photo posted to her Instagram account this past weekend, Melissa Gorga wowed fans with a bikini-clad photo. In the image, Gorga poses against a wall of greenery in a barely-there bikini that shows off her toned tummy and fit legs. The 39-year-old looks incredible as she tilts her head back and holds up a bottle of champagne in her right hand. Her body is fully on display in a teeny brown bikini that ties on the sides.

The complete the look, the RHONJ star wears her hair slicked back in a ponytail while wearing dark black eyeliner. She can also be seen donning a pair of brown flip flops in the beach-chic look. It comes as no shock that Gorga’s army of 1.5 million fans loved the picture, giving it over 22,000 likes in addition to 230 plus comments. Many fans used the ever popular flame emoji to share their sentiments on the photo while countless other fans chimed in to share how amazing the mother of three looks.

“Girl you look better than all these models on Instagram. Kim K looks like a 5c piece next to a silver dollar. Lmao. Get it!”

“Wow..you look fabulous Melissa! Some females are too skinny these days. Perfect..share your health regimen… diet? Exercise? I’m a lot older and doubt I could look this good anymore..but would like some tips so I can try,” another fan wrote.

Morning bubbles ???????? A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Jun 16, 2018 at 6:28am PDT

And in another photo from the weekend, Melissa stunned fans once again with a photo of herself in a gorgeous multi-colored maxi dress. In the snapshot, the reality star wears her hair in a high ponytail with big hoop earrings. Her dress is primarily blue with many different colored flowers and it appears as though she is using this photo to promote her clothing line, Envy by Melissa Gorga.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, Melissa Gorga opened up about her rockin’ bikini body, saying that she prefers weight lifting over cardio and that has helped her to get her body so sculpted.

“I work out four to five days a week and it’s part of my life. That one hour a day is for me. And it’s probably the only hour in the whole day that’s about me without being for work or for my kids.”

She also dished that people need to see going to the gym and an investment in yourself, not as a punishment. Melissa also shared that doesn’t deprive herself or follow starvation diets, saying she eats healthy fare most of the time, but still enjoys her favorite desserts and snacks.

Whatever she is doing is working! She looks incredible.