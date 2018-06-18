‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: Jordan Kimball Goes For The Gold With Becca Kufrin In Episode 4

Jordan Kimball has a surprise for Becca Kufrin but 'Bachelorette' spoilers tease that she won't necessarily be impressed

Bachelor Jordan Kimball has made quite the impression already on both Becca Kufrin and fans of ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season. Spoilers reveal that he will make an interesting move during Episode 4 airing Monday night and he will get a big reaction from Becca. Will his stunt make the right impression though?

So far, Jordan Kimball has rubbed a lot of the guys the wrong way, but he’s gotten roses from Becca Kufrin. Viewers were left hanging without a rose ceremony at the end of Episode 3, but Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Kufrin will give him a rose and take him along to Park City, Utah for the next dates.

ABC News shares a preview of what Kimball thinks will help him get a rose from Kufrin in Utah. The Bachelorette spoilers had teased that Jordan would be involved in a surprise of some kind and it looks like it has to do with gold underwear.

At some point of Monday’s episode, Jordan finds Becca during what should be a quiet moment alone. He surprises her by stripping down to a pair of shiny, gold underwear, and it looks like Kufrin is fairly horrified. The Bachelorette star tries to laugh it off, but Kimball leans in for a kiss and she pulls away and does her best to avoid it.

Becca admits that she can’t take Jordan seriously as he tries to snag a kiss, and the guys sitting in the other room are all pretty stunned as well. While most of the guys just roll their eyes and shake it off, Colton Underwood decides to say something about it.

As Kimball was trying his stunt with Kufrin, Underwood was telling some of the other guys that he didn’t think this experience was really for Jordan. The Bachelorette spoilers note that in a moment speaking to the camera with a producer, Colton will say that he thinks Jordan is a clown who isn’t there for the right reasons.

Soon Colton will pull Jordan aside, telling him he wants to talk to him one-on-one for a moment and Kimball is caught off-guard by this. Underwood says that he finds Jordan’s actions to be disrespectful to both Becca as well as the other guys, and he wants Kimball to know where he stands with him.

Oftentimes, this kind of thing will backfire on the person speaking out. However, Underwood already survived admitting that he’d dated Tia Booth prior to filming Becca’s season and Bachelorette spoilers detail that he’ll survive this situation too. The buzz is that both Jordan and Colton will ultimately move on to Episode 5, although viewers have got to think that Kimball will be leaving fairly soon after that.

How will Jordan Kimball react to Colton Underwood’s talk, and how does Becca Kufrin handle all of the drama? The Bachelorette spoilers hint that things will get wild during this Week 4 episode and fans will be anxious to see what comes next.