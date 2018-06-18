2K Games Announces AJ Styles As ‘WWE 2K19’ Cover Superstar, Reveals Worldwide Release Date

The so-called "Phenomenal One" joins a growing list of 'WWE 2K' cover athletes that includes WWE legends such as "Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock and present-day stars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins.

It’s official — WWE 2K19 is going to be “phenomenal,” and that’s because 2K Games’ latest installment in its long-running wrestling video game series will feature reigning WWE Champion AJ Styles as its cover superstar.

2K Games made the announcement on Monday morning, as it confirmed at a press conference that Styles will be joining the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins as a WWE 2K cover superstar and appearing on the series’ latest title when it comes out later this year. According to a news release posted on the WWE website, that was just one of the details revealed by 2K Games about WWE 2K19, as the company confirmed the game’s release date and a special competition called the “Million Dollar Challenge.”

As explained by WWE on its news release, the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge would require players to defeat a new, yet-unannounced mode in the game, then submit a promotional video where they explain why they believe they can defeat AJ Styles in WWE 2K19. 2K Games will then choose four semifinalists to compete against each other, and once a winner emerges, they will get the chance to play against Styles for a chance at $1 million. In connection with the upcoming competition, 2K Games posted a list of rules and eligibility requirements for the Million Dollar Challenge.

“As a hardcore gamer and ambassador of everything it means to ‘Never Say Never’ in both my professional and personal life, it is a dream come true to be selected as the WWE 2K19 cover Superstar,” Styles said at the 2K Games press conference, as quoted by Cageside Seats.

As for the game itself, WWE 2K19 will be getting a worldwide release on October 9 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The title is now available for pre-order on the 2K Games website, and aside from the game’s standard edition, buyers can also opt for the Deluxe Edition or the Collector’s Edition, both of which come with unique digital content, and, for the Collector’s Edition, “exclusive and rare collectibles” and “limited-edition” for the WWE SuperCard mobile game.

There wasn’t much else revealed about WWE 2K19 aside from the aforementioned release and pre-order details, the confirmation of AJ Styles as cover Superstar, and the upcoming Million Dollar Challenge. However, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported last week that Ronda Rousey might be included as the pre-order bonus character, as she and Styles were both in Memphis for the cover reveal shoot, much like last year’s cover Superstar and pre-order character, Seth Rollins and Kurt Angle, were for WWE 2K18.