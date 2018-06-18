Olivia Munn Wears Sexy Low-Cut Glam Jumpsuit For MTV Movie And TV Awards

'Six' actress Olivia Munn chose a daring, low-cut ensemble for her appearance at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards event.

Actress Olivia Munn’s low-cut pantsuit was a winner on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Sunday night. Munn definitely knows how to make a statement, and it is clear that she felt confident and sexy in this stunning outfit.

Olivia Munn shared several photos on Instagram showcasing her emerald green velvet jumpsuit and noted that she was representing the History Channel show SIX in her appearance. The actress also shared several posts via Instagram from inside the event, and it looks like she was having a blast.

The actress donned a daring look, but it would appear that she wasn’t worried a bit about the revealing low-cut ensemble slipping and giving her a wardrobe malfunction of epic proportions. She looked comfortable both on the red carpet and inside during the event where she let loose and had a great time.

Munn sipped on drinks and ate glitter doughnuts while she hung out with friends and celebrities like Kim Kardashian. Olivia is rumored to be dating Spanish actor Alex Gonzalez these days after splitting with Aaron Rodgers last year, but it looks like it was all about the girls at the MTV event.

The actress lit Instagram on fire with the posts she shared, with followers noting that she was gorgeous and sexy from both the front and the back. Some thought that the outfit was a bit too revealing, but most seemed to highly approve.

OGBF @thecaramcconnell ???? A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 17, 2018 at 9:12am PDT

The Sun put Munn on their best-dressed list for the MTV event, noting that her jumpsuit with red fringe was custom made by Galvan. Olivia added Christian Louboutin heels to the stunning outfit and had her nails painted to match the color of her jumpsuit. The actress kept her hair in simple waves and went low-key on the accessories, carrying a gold clutch bag and wearing a few rings.

Munn’s History Channel show SIX is airing Season 2 right now, and Olivia was added as a season regular for this second round of episodes. The actress also has numerous projects in development right now. Her IMDb page notes that fans will be seeing her in several shows or movies in the next year or two, and that list currently includes a rumored X-Men: Dark Phoenix role as well as a pilot for a new television show titled The Rook.

Most seem to think that Olivia Munn’s sexy low-cut jumpsuit from the MTV Movie and TV Awards was a big hit. The actress knows how to glam it up for the red carpet, and her fans will be anxious to see what she steps out in next.