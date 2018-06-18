Heather Locklear Hospitalized After She Threatened To Shoot Herself, Per ‘TMZ’

Former primetime siren Heather Locklear was taken to a hospital for a psych evaluation, according to TMZ, after a family member claimed the actress was threatening to kill herself. The gossip site’s law enforcement sources told them that a family member called 911 on Sunday afternoon to report their concern for Locklear, and apparently, both the Ventura County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments responded to her home. The site managed to get the dispatch audio, where the caller can be heard claiming that Locklear was acting erratically and threatening to hurt herself. The caller also added that the former Melrose Place actress was trying to find a gun to shoot herself.

No criminal charges are being filed this time against Locklear, who has had some trouble with that over the years. Back in February, Locklear was arrested for felony domestic violence after she and her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, got into a fight. According to the Affidavit of Probable Documents obtained by People, the fight started when Heisser lied to Locklear and she threw a can of Red Bull at him. When cops arrived on the scene, Locklear allegedly started to shove one of them to get out of her house, kicked him in the knee, and then shoved two others, as reported previously by Inquisitr.

Mister n Me on our way to Boston A post shared by Heather Locklear (@heatherlocklear) on Feb 23, 2018 at 4:06pm PST

At the time of that arrest, she allegedly also threatened to shoot officers if they came on her property again. That was enough for them to get a search warrant to look for a gun, but at the time none was found on the property. Locklear was only charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest instead of the felony domestic assault, for which she was originally arrested despite the blood officers saw on Heisser’s face and redness on his chest. In March, the actress was supposedly in a medical treatment facility. A friend claimed Locklear was there to get treatment for addiction, but there was no official word from her representative on the subject.

While the actress enjoyed huge popularity years ago for her primetime roles, she has had difficulties with addiction, anxiety, and depression. In September 2008, the actress was arrested on suspicion of DUI and pled no contest to reckless driving. That DUI charge was dismissed. In January 2012, Locklear was taken to the hospital after another 911 call was received. Locklear reportedly went to rehab in January 2017 and was involved in a car accident in September 2017, which led to her hospitalization.