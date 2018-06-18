‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Vacations With Boyfriend Randall Emmett Amid Engagement Rumors

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are enjoying time away from Los Angeles.

As Kent’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars attended the MTV Movie And TV Awards, where their series was nominated for Best Reality TV Show/Franchise, Kent and Emmett shared photos and video footage of their latest trip to North Carolina.

In one photo, shared on Kent’s Instagram story, she and her boyfriend were seen posing in front of a waterfall in black bathing suits.

Although it is unclear what Kent and Emmett were doing in North Carolina, aside from enjoying some fun in the sun, it has been reported by fans of Vanderpump Rules on Instagram that Kent’s co-star, Katie Maloney, was along for the trip.

As some may have seen, Maloney faced rumors of a possible pregnancy when she failed to attend the MTV Movie and TV Awards with her husband, Tom Schwartz, and the rest of her co-stars. However, Maloney likely chose to miss the event because she had already made plans to spend time with Kent and Emmett on the East Coast.

While some fans still believe Maloney could be hiding a baby bump, she has not said a thing about being pregnant.

In other Vanderpump Rules rumors, Lala Kent and boyfriend Randall Emmett have been facing recent reports that suggest they may be engaged or planning to become engaged very soon.

At the end of last week, while attending the premiere of Emmett’s latest film, Gotti, in New York City, Kent was asked about her potential plans for a wedding.

“That’s a question for him. I don’t know. I’m so happy,” Kent explained to Us Weekly.

“Listen, I love Lala and I’m going to be with her always and forever,” Emmett noted. “So, that’s for the stars to align when they align.”

Kent and Emmett have been dating one another for about 2.5 years and throughout their relationship, Kent has sparked rumors of an engagement by wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger. However, as she has since confirmed, she and Emmett aren’t currently engaged.

Also during her interview with Us Weekly days ago, Kent made it clear that she and her boyfriend would never be sharing their lives together on a reality show or on Vanderpump Rules. Instead, they will continue to focus on their separate careers as they enjoy their years-long relationship with one another.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.