Lady Kitty Spencer Makes Another Wedding Splash, Looks Lovely In Floral Frock

The niece of Princess Diana steals the spoylight with another amazing wedding ensemble.

Lady Kitty Spencer made another incredible appearance at a high-profile wedding. The gorgeous 27-year-old niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales was a guest at the wedding of her cousin Celia McCorquodale and George Woodhouse in Lincolnshire over the weekend. Celia, the daughter of Princess Diana’s oldest sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, wore her late aunt’s famous wedding day tiara to her nuptials, but all eyes were also on her model cousin Kitty’s show-stopping dress.

Hello magazine shared all of the details of Lady Kitty Spencer’s latest wedding ensemble, a sheer, peony-printed Dolce & Gabanna frock with a glittery belt and high, ruffled neckline. The dress is part of D&G’s pre-fall collection which can currently be ordered online, but fans of the outfit will need a pretty penny if they want to purchase it. Lady Kitty Spencer’s dress costs £3850, or nearly six thousand U.S. dollars.

Kitty Spencer completed her wedding look with a Philip Treacy fascinator and diamond earrings from Bulgari. The 27-year-old beauty kept her hair simple with a slicked back ponytail, but it’s not a huge surprise that the cousin of Princes William and Harry wore a pricey Dolce & Gabanna dress and earrings from Bulgari to her latest social event. Lady Kitty is a top model for D&G and she recently announced that she has been named the high-end jewelry brand’s UK ambassador.

You can see Lady Kitty Spencer’s gorgeous wedding ensemble below.

This is the second time in less than a month that Lady Kitty Spencer has wowed guests at a wedding. Last month Kitty also wore D&G—a stunning emerald green dress—to the wedding of her cousin Prince Harry and his bride, Meghan Markle. Royal watchers couldn’t believe Kitty’s uncanny resemblance to her late aunt as she was photographed making her entrance into St. George’s Chapel for the royal wedding alongside her family members.

For the royal wedding, Kitty wore a printed, forest green D&G corset dress and a matching Philip Treacy fascinator with a short veil and feather and accessorized the ensemble with a burnt orange clutch and orange heels.

Lady Kitty Spencer wears Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda green corset dress made of wool-crepe with hand-painted floral motifs, matched with orange shoes and bag in velvet for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and actress Meghan Markle. #DGWomen #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/rEpXHQBvyY — Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) May 19, 2018

Lady Kitty Spencer is the daughter of Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer. The famous fashion model has twin sisters, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, a younger brother, Louis Spencer, and three half siblings, Lady Lara Spencer, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, and Edmund Charles Spencer. But Kitty is definitely the fashionista in the family.