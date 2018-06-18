'RadarOnline' says that attending the 'Southern Charm' reunion without him was the final straw

Put a pin in this one, because it’s reportedly over. RadarOnline is sharing today that there is truth to the rumors that Thomas Ravenel’s relationship with the self-described “Cali Girl” has run its course.

An insider has revealed that Ravenel is “gearing up to pull the plug” on the relationship that started at the beginning of Southern Charm season 5 but became strained as the season unfolded, mainly due to issues of control and outbursts aimed toward his ex and her friends.

“The romance between Ashley and Thomas is over.”

The same source added that when his girlfriend attended the Southern Charm reunion in New York without him, that really showed him who she was, and why she was in the relationship.

“Thomas is ready to break up with Ashley. The relationship has run its course.”

Ravenel also was swayed that the relationship was over after he watched the season as it aired on Bravo. It is thought that the break-up won’t be dramatic on Thomas’ part, but it’s time to move on.

“But he is at his breaking point and ready to end things.”

Bravo has been hinting that Ravenel’s relationship is going to take a dark turn as the season comes to a close. There are only three more episodes this season, and Thomas has admitted on air that things have gotten worse since his girlfriend returned from her California vacation.

Bravo posted a video of the men of Southern Charm talking about the buzz that Ravenel’s girlfriend had hit on almost all of them. Whitney Sudler-Smith seemed disgusted when he recalled that Ravenel’s plus one propositioned him.

“She said if it weren’t for Thomas, you’d be my second choice. Like I’d have any interest in going out with that person.”

Craig Convover said that after Ravenel’s girlfriend got a bit too cozy with him, saying that if he were older, she’d be into him, he told the former politician that his girlfriend seemed to be making moves on other people. Craig says Thomas didn’t seem surprised.

“You’re not the first person to tell me that.”

Sources say that in an upcoming episode of Southern Charm, the buzz in this video comes to life as Ravenel’s frequent plus-one asks if Shep would be interested in her now that things were going south with Thomas. Shep Rose has been a “ride or die” friend of Kathryn Dennis since the beginning, so it seems unlikely that Rose would take her up on the offer.

Thoma Ravenel’s Instagram has not featured any photos with his season 5 girlfriend in over a month, yet he is now posting more pics with his kids, and images of his ex, Kathryn. Throughout the season Ravenel’s girlfriend had a big problem when Thomas spent time alone with Kathryn, so the Instagram void speaks volumes.