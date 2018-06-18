Zayn Malik Not Interested In ‘People’s Expectations,’ Won’t Label Relationship With Gigi Hadid

It's complicated...

Even though he’s currently one of the most famous stars in Hollywood, Zayn isn’t interested in fans knowing everything about his personal life — especially when it comes to his dating life.

As many of his fans know, the former One Direction singer had been dating supermodel Gigi Hadid for about two years before the couple called it quits back in March. Zayn shared a post with fans, informing them that he and Gigi were no longer together.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Zayn wrote of the split in a post.

But as the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, the pair seem to be back on again in recent weeks. Recently, the pair enjoyed snuggles together on the couch after Gigi attended the Ocean’s 8 premiere with pal Lily Aldridge. Gigi even posted the snapshot on her Instagram story. But, the pair have yet to confirm or deny the rumors that they are back together, even though many fans think that they are. However, Zayn may tell you differently.

In a recent interview with GQ, Zayn opens up about from what it’s like to be famous, to his dream opportunity in the music business to his dating life, well sort of. When asked whether or not he and Hadid are officially dating, Zayn left things a little unclear.

“We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations.”

But, Zayn did open up in the interview about two dates that he and Gigi recently went on as well as the fact that they one day hope to share finances. Additionally, Hadid helped Zayn to see the positive side of things, where he hadn’t always done that in the past.

“I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the [expletive] was running through my body at the time. She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle.”

Zayn also shared a few things that he and Hadid had been doing together recently, telling the interviewer that they have been doing things like riding horses and going to the farm together. So to people who read the article, it appears as though the couple are still hanging out together currently and by Zayn using the term “we” many times, it seems like it’s safe to say that Zayn and Gigi are in fact dating, even if he doesn’t want to put a label on it.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see how things pan out between the hot, young couple.