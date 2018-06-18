Chrissy Teigen’s Breast Pump Photo Before Date Night Goes Viral

Chrissy Teigen's breast pumping in the car ahead of date night with hubby John Legend has gone crazy on social media as she shows off her multi-tasking skills.

Chrissy Teigen’s breast pumping photo from Instagram has gone viral, and there’s little doubt she’s getting a good laugh out of this one. The mama to two had a date night slated with hubby John Legend for Father’s Day, but she had some multi-tasking to do in order to enjoy the evening out.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently welcomed their second child, Miles Theodore Stephens, who joined big sister Luna Simone Stephens in the family. Miles reportedly came a little early, but he’s doing well, and he gave the family something extra to be thankful for when it came to Father’s Day.

Chrissy shared several sweet posts to pay tribute to John for Father’s Day. One Instagram post showed John with Miles and Luna, and Teigen thanked her “best friend and partner,” calling him the smartest, most loving, generous, and kind human. She also joked that she didn’t call him the funniest, so everybody knew she wasn’t lying.

Teigen shared another post showing John and Miles, noting that she was at brunch with her boys, and a third showed her on a plane with John. Her followers loved each of her Instagram posts, but it’s one from hubby Legend that went viral.

John posted a photo on Instagram showing him with Chrissy in a vehicle, and she was doing some breast milk pumping. She was laughing and giving a peace sign as Legend said that while it was Father’s Day, he needed to give his “pretty awesome” wife a shoutout. He said Teigen was taking him out to dinner but was still on mommy duty, and the post snagged nearly a million likes in just over 12 hours.

Despite having two little ones at home, Teigen keeps sharing plenty of fun posts on Twitter and Instagram that keep her followers engaged. She talks plenty about parenthood, with a comedic twist most of the time, but she delves into politics, celebrities, and random topics of interest as well.

Chrissy and John’s followers stepped up last week when Teigen and Legend rallied to raise money for the ACLU and neither of them hesitates to share what they think even when it sparks a backlash. Both Chrissy Teigen and John Legend successfully manage to cover both the funny and light-hearted moments of their lives alongside the more serious and difficult topics, and posts like Teigen’s breast pumping photo just days after raising a million dollars for the ACLU just prove the point that these two have mastered the art of social media and then some.