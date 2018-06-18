Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Diet And Workout Secrets

The former Miss Israel served two years in the Israeli Army.

Gal Gadot shared the first photo of herself in character from the set of the forthcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984.

In the Twitter photo, Gadot looks fierce in the form-fitting Wonder Woman costume, which accentuated her athletic physique.

Wonder Woman 1984, which premieres in November 2019, is the sequel to 2017 blockbuster Wonder Woman, which was directed by Patty Jenkins.

Gadot and her co-star Chris Pine were seen filming the sequel last week in Washington, D.C. In one scene, Gal was spotted doing an intense fight sequence.

The 5-foot-10 Israeli model has trained extensively for the role of Wonder Woman, who combines both extraordinary superhero powers with stunning beauty.

Former Beauty Queen Served In Israeli Army

Gal is a former Miss Israel best known for playing Gisele in three Fast & Furious movies (from 2009 to 2011). Before that, the brunette beauty served two years in the Israel Defense Forces as a fitness instructor.

Gadot is a longtime exercise buff who maintains her sleek bikini body with regular exercise and a healthy diet

“I’m a big fan of a good diet and healthy lifestyle,” Gadot told Filler. “It’s important to eat a lot of vegetables, drink a lot of water, and stay active.”

For exercise, Gal does Pilates workouts and lifts weights. She also boxed and learned how to fight using swords and martial arts to play Wonder Woman.

“I just keep active. Everything that’s challenging me, everything that I feel like doing,” Gadot told E! News.

When she was originally cast to play Wonder Woman, critics slammed Gadot as too skinny to convincingly play the Amazonian warrior princess.

Gal responded by gaining muscle mass by lifting heavy weights, and has since won over her one-time detractors.

Gal Gadot prefers to stick to a high-protein diet that limits processed foods and junk, but still enjoys her favorite snacks, such as doughnuts and cheeseburgers.

“I try to eat healthy,” she said. “But sometimes though, I eat cheeseburgers. That’s good for the soul. I make sure to balance everything out.”

Meanwhile, the original Wonder Woman, actress Lynda Carter, still looks sensational at age 66, thanks to a healthy diet and regular workouts, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Still my Wonder Woman. Happy Birthday Lynda Carter pic.twitter.com/CzEMWmXc1b — Imir Leveque (@mr_leveque) May 10, 2018

Carter recently got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The brunette stunner said she exercises every day, even if it’s only for a few minutes.

Lynda was celebrated for her striking good looks when she sported the iconic Wonder Woman costume from 1975 to 1979 on the hit TV series of the same name. And her graceful, elegant beauty now reaffirms that age is just a number.