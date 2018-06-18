Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Photos Of Son Silas

Much to the delight of his legion of fans, Justin Timberlake shared a series of photos of his son, Silas, in honor of Father’s Day.

The first photo in the series of four pictures shows Timberlake with a huge smile on his face as he stands in what appears to be his home. As he smiles for the camera, his son throws his arms around his father’s neck and nuzzles up to him. The tot is wearing a bright blue tee and grey sweats and his curly hair is visible in the snapshot. The picture could not be any cuter.

The next photo shows Silas and Justin together on a merry-go-round. In the black and white image, Justin again looks into the camera as he throws his hands up into the air in what appears to be a celebration. Silas, on the other hand, sits on the horse next to his dad with a big grin on his face, though you can only see his side profile. Again, Silas’ adorable curls are fully on display for the world to see.

The third picture shows Silas watching one of his dad’s concerts from a balcony. The 3-year-old rocks a ponytail in the photo as well as a huge pair of headphones. He seems to be enjoying the concert, looking adoringly at his dad on stage.

The last photo shows the tot snuggled on his dad’s lap and his hair draped just over his sweet little face. You can definitely tell that the father/son bond between this pair is strong.

It comes as no shock that fans of the 37-year-old went crazy over the photos, giving them over 1.4 million likes and 7,000 comments in less than a day of being posted. Many fans applauded Timberlake for appearing to be such an amazing dad while countless others fans couldn’t help but gush over how cute Silas is.

“I love the post… your so grounded…even with all the fame. You sure are an idol and mentor for all our kids… thanks for that!”

“Sooo cute God bless you and your family happy fathers day,” another wrote.

Justin’s wife, actress Jessica Biel, also shared a few photos of Justin and Silas on her Instagram page with a sweet caption to go along with the equally sweet images. Her post also gained a lot of attention from fans and followers with over 157,000 likes and more than 400 comments.

Back in April, Justin tweeted an adorable video of himself strumming the popular PJ Masks theme for his son while Silas can hilariously be heard in the background saying, “don’t take my toys.”