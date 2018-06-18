‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Rushes Lani To Hospital, Will Remembers Something

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that there will be some shocking revelations in Salem, including heartbreak and hope.

According to Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as JJ Devearaux (Casey Moss) hurries to rush his former girlfriend Lani Price (Sal Stowers) to the hospital. As viewers already know, Lani is currently pregnant with Eli Grant’s baby, and she has been having a lot of complications throughout her pregnancy.

It seems that this time around Lani’s pregnancy complications won’t be able to be stopped, and the everyone who loves her will rally around her as she goes through one of the most difficult times in her life.

Meanwhile, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will have a hopeful moment this week on Days of our Lives. Will lost his memory after he was killed by Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and brought back from the dead with Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum, and now finally has a possibility of regaining his memories.

In the latest #DAYS, Will has Marlena inject him with Rolf's serum despite the risk.https://t.co/70zOJaxlvq pic.twitter.com/ySxAgvAQvk — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 13, 2018

Days of our Lives fans watched last week as Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) injected Will with a serum made from a formula found in Dr. Rolf’s diary. Will is hoping that the serum will do something to help him remember his former life in Salem, and this week he will get his first official flashback. It likely won’t be much, but it will be enough to prove to Will that the serum may be working, and keep him optimistic that he will eventually regain all of his former memories.

Meanwhile, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will be desperately searching for her daughter, Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Hope will get a lead that Ciara may be with Ben, and she’ll frantically try to find her.

Is Ben a hero or a villain this time? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/BPKYuaXvsI — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 17, 2018

All the while, Ben, who swears he is a changed man, will continue to try and build trust with Ciara. Ben is nursing Ciara back to health and not being aggressive or violent towards her, and she’ll take that as a sign of relief. She’ll begin to open up to Ben more and more as the time ticks by.

It looks like another exciting start to the week in Salem, and fans can expect a lot of emotional scenes during this week’s episodes, especially when it comes to Lani and her baby, and Will’s flooding memories.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for time.