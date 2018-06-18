Sofia Richie Spends Father’s Day With Scott Disick & His Kids

Sofia Richie spent at least part of her Father’s Day with her boyfriend Scott Disick and his three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

According to a June 17 report by The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was spotted out and about in Malibu, California, with Scott Disick and the kids on Sunday afternoon. The group was seen heading into one of Scott and Sofia’s favorite establishments, Nobu, for a meal.

Sofia was photographed wearing a sage green oversized jacket with matching fitted pants. The 19-year-old model also wore a black crop top with dark sunglasses and her hair pulled back into a tight bun.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick donned a pair of baggy camo print cargo pants with a tan shirt and a hoodie for his Father’s Day meal. Scott also wore sunglasses and white sneakers. Disick’s kids also sported comfy looks that matched their dad’s style.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie reportedly had a huge Father’s Day conflict when it came to spending time with Scott Disick and her own father, music icon Lionel Richie. Sofia allegedly wanted to spend time with both Scott and Lionel on Sunday, but Richie’s father wanted nothing to do with spending the special day with Disick, whom he reportedly doesn’t approve of.

“Lionel doesn’t want Scott around on Father’s day and Sofia is not happy about it. She has been arguing with her dad to be more accepting and patient with her boyfriend. But it’s hard for her dad to keep an open mind because Scott is so much older than his daughter and he has such a bad boy reputation.”

“Sofia wants to spend Father’s Day with Scott, and enjoy his kids with him, but she also wants Scott to join her for dinner with her dad, too. She feels that if her dad would spend more time with Scott, he would see what Sofia sees in Scott. Sofia knows her boyfriend is nice, funny, sweet, kind, and much different than what her dad or other strangers think about him,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been dating for about a year, but things haven’t always gone smoothly. In addition to Lionel Richie’s alleged disapproval of the relationship, the pair reportedly briefly split up earlier this month after reports that Scott had cheated on Sofia began to circulate. However, the couple seems good as of now, as they have been spending a ton of time together and with Scott’s children.