Rory Feek Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Indiana Feek Wishing Him A Happy Father’s Day

Musician Rory Feek has an intense love for his three daughters and fans love to see his posts about his youngest sweetheart, Indiana. The little girl lost her mom, Joey Feek, to cancer more than two years ago, but based on the latest update on Instagram from her daddy, she’s doing well.

Rory Feek was just on CBS Sunday Morning talking about life without Joey. He talked about how much he still loves her and admits that he wasn’t sure he’d ever go back to singing on the stage again. The musician talked about his three daughters and about life on the farm with daughter Indiana and his extended crew of family and friends.

Feek shares photos of Indiana on Instagram regularly, but what he posted on Sunday was quite special. The post was a short video of Indy wishing her dad a happy Father’s Day. Rory added a caption that simply said, “..thank you, Lord,” and his followers went crazy over the sweet post.

Indiana was still in her pajamas with her hair unbrushed, but she was adorable as she carefully voiced her message. Feek’s Instagram post racked up more than 200,000 views in just a day and nearly 2,500 followers commented on how much they loved the video.

..thank you, Lord. A post shared by Rory Feek (@roryfeek) on Jun 17, 2018 at 5:01am PDT

Other recent Instagram posts from Rory show Indy listening to the Nashville Symphony at the park and helping get work done on the farm. Another recent picture simply showed Indiana smiling as she stood next to a flowering tree and many noted that she has her mother’s smile.

Rory was clearly relishing Indy’s love for Father’s Day, but Mother’s Day was surely a day of mixed emotions. This past Mother’s Day, Feek shared a video showing Joey with Indiana on their first Mother’s Day together. The singer battled hard to live long enough to see her daughter turn two, but sadly, she passed away not long after that.

…Mother’s Day 2014. A post shared by Rory Feek (@roryfeek) on May 13, 2018 at 5:41am PDT

Rory Feek returned to the stage only recently, and his current schedule has him doing multiple performances in the concert hall on his Tennessee farm through December. Taste of Country notes that Feek’s manager, Aaron Carnahan, describes these performances as more than a concert. Rory and Joey fans are thrilled to see Feek make his way back onto the stage and they can’t wait to see what comes next for sweet little Indiana as well.