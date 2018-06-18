‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Hangs With DJ Pauly D At The MTV Movie And TV Awards, Says, ‘He Got Me!’

Is a romance brewing between Scheana Marie and DJ Pauly D?

Scheana Marie spent time with Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio at last night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica, California.

As she and her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Brittany Cartwright, and Jax Taylor, waited to see if their show, Vanderpump Rules, would take home the award for Best Reality Show/Franchise, Scheana posed for an Instagram story with the Jersey Shore star.

After prompting rumors with a flirtatious tweet earlier this year, Scheana posted a video of herself dancing with Delvecchio at the event before sharing an image of a purse with the caption, “He got me.”

In the comments section of another post, Scheana was met with questions about a potentially blooming romance with her fellow reality star.

“Is she dating Pauly D now?… or was the purse a joke or just a gift or something?” someone asked.

As some may have seen, Scheana reached out to Delvecchio earlier this year on Twitter and suggested he should come hang out with her. Right away, fans of the Jersey Shore cast member warned him about her potentially obsessive behavior.

At the time of her tweet, Scheana was being featured on Vanderpump Rules Season 6 with her now-ex-boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, who she admittedly obsessed over throughout production.

Scheana Marie / Instagram Scheana Marie / Instagram

Scheana Marie and Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio have been linked in the past and now, after the Vanderpump Rules star shared a couple of photos of them together, they will surely face even more romance rumors. That said, Scheana recently suggested she had no plans of striking up a romance with anyone on Twitter.

Throughout the past several months, Scheana has been linked to Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes and in May, the alleged couple went on vacation together to Hawaii, where they were seen frolicking with one another in the surf. Then, days after the couple returned to Los Angeles, Scheana made it clear to her fans and followers that she was still single. She also said that she was planning for a “single summer” after the rumors of her potential romance with Hayes began swirling.

While Scheana and her co-stars are currently in production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, it is not clear whether or not any of Scheana’s rumored romances will be addressed.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is expected to begin airing on Bravo TV sometime this winter but a premiere date has not yet been set.