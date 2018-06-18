Robert De Niro Trolled By Donald Trump Supporter During Curtain Call For ‘A Bronx Tale’

A Donald Trump supporter waved a “Trump 2020” flag in front of a Robert De Niro-directed play A Bronx Tale, seemingly in retaliation for the actor’s latest anti-Trump rhetoric. According to TMZ, the 74-year-old actor said “F**k Trump” last week at the Tony Awards, which earned him a round of applause and a standing ovation from the audience.

The Taxi Driver star took to the stage at the Tony Awards to introduce a performance by Bruce Springsteen when he said, “First, I wanna say, f**k Trump… It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s f**k Trump.”

President Trump took to Twitter to respond to the Academy Award-winning actor.

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk.'”

Trump went on to refer to De Niro as “punchy” in the Twitter response while touting a low unemployment rate and U.S. job growth.

During the De Niro-directed musical on Broadway, the man trolling the actor with a Trump 2020 “Keep America Great” banner was near the front row.

According to the TMZ report, the audience ignored the stunt and the unidentified Donald Trump fan was escorted out of the theater by security.

De Niro and Donald Trump’s feud dates back many years when the real estate mogul questioned where then President Barack Obama was born.

The times we live in. At the end of A Bronx Tale, a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has. He was escorted shortly after. It's sad that people can't enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it. #broadway pic.twitter.com/6tVN4Qf4d6 — Joe Del Vicario (@joedelvicario_) June 17, 2018

According to The Guardian, in 2011, the then-Apprentice host referred to De Niro as “not the brightest bulb in the plant” after the actor compared him to a car salesman for questioning Obama’s birth status without any proof.

The Godfather Part II actor reignited his feud with Trump during the 2016 presidential election when he described the then-Republican presidential nominee as a “punk,” “con,” and “national disaster” in a viral video.

Robert De Niro wasn’t on the theater stage during the curtain call when the Trump supporter waved the “Keep America Great” banner.

Other politicized incidents have occurred in New York theater plays regarding Trump. In 2016, the Hamilton cast delivered a statement to then-vice president-elect Mike Pence about the Trump administration’s agenda.

A New York production of Julius Caesar was protested by Trump supporters because the play featured a Caesar that was dressed like Trump. Biz Journals reports that there was a similar production of the play featuring an Obama-inspired Caesar in 2013 without incident.

De Niro was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2016.