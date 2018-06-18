Kendall & Kylie Jenner Pay Tribute To Dad Caitlyn Jenner On Father’s Day

Kendall and Kylie Jenner took to social media over the weekend to pay tribute to their father, Caitlyn Jenner, on Father’s Day. The girls, who were both seemingly busy over the weekend, used Instagram to post a sweet tribute to their dad.

According to a June 17 report by People Magazine, both Kendall and Kylie Jenner wrote sweet messages to their father on the special day, but all of the Kardashian girls, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, stayed silent about their former stepfather.

“Happy Father’s Day to the soul that raised me,” Kendall Jenner, 22, shared on her Instagram Story. Kendall also posted two photos of the family in their earlier years when Caitlyn was Bruce Jenner and a more recent one of Cait with Kylie.

It seems Kendall Jenner didn’t get to spend Father’s Day with her dad this year as she was busy walking in the Versace Spring 2019 menswear show in Milan. The show marked her first fashion show in five months.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner was seemingly celebrating Father’s Day with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and their baby girl, Stormi Webster. However, she did take the time to post her own series of throwback photos via Instagram. “So lucky to call you my dad,” Kylie Jenner wrote along with a Polaroid of herself as a baby with her parents.

While Kendall and Kylie Jenner wished their dad a happy Father’s Day on social media, Caitlyn Jenner’s other children, Burt, Casey, Brandon, and Brody did not post anything related to the special day.

Just last month, Caitlyn Jenner opened up about how she has struggled to keep her close relationships with her children and revealed that she often spends time alone.

“I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house,” Caitlyn told Broadly. “I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They’ve all moved on.”

Meanwhile, Radar Online reports that Caitlyn Jenner spent Father’s Day in L.A. with her rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins. The duo looked at cars with friends instead of spending the day with family members. Cait also recently missed her son Brody Jenner’s wedding when she attended the Austria For Life Ball with Hutchins on the same weekend.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brody Jenner was hurt when Caitlyn Jenner and his sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were not in attendance at his wedding to Kaitlynn Carter earlier this month.