‘Fuller House’ Star John Stamos Shares First Full-Face Photo Of Adorable Son Billy For Father’s Day

The handsome little boy is a chip off the old block!

Fuller House star John Stamos shared the first full-face pic of his son Billy on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 17 after months of showing off his first child from the back.

The little boy is a chip off the old block, showing off his handsome features that are a perfect combination of wife Caitlyn McHugh and Stamos. Stamos penned a touching caption for the first look Instagram photo, where he reflected just how much this Father’s Day meant to him versus those of years past.

“My first Father’s Day means that I don’t have to hand a kid back to the parents when someone yells cut. It means when people ask me if I’m a father, I don’t have to use the goofy line, ‘No, but I play one on TV,'” Stamos captioned the sweet pic. “My first Father’s Day means that from this day forward— I will start to look my age (and older).”

He continued, “Most importantly, it means that for the rest of my life, I’ll always be known as someone’s dad. And that’s all I ever wanted. Happy Father’s Day.”

Fans applauded the actor for his sentiments and for sharing the sweet pic. Stamos’ Fuller House costar and TV wife Lori Loughlin penned in the comments, “You were meant to play this role!!! Congrats my friend and Happy Father’s Day.”

Stamos and McHugh welcomed Billy to the world in April of 2018. The couple, who began dating in 2016, tied the knot at Stamos’ Beverly Hills home in February 2018.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,” the fan-favorite actor penned, announcing his son’s arrival into the world. “Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father).”

The actor will be the host of PBS’s annual broadcast of A Capitol Fourth, the national 4th of July celebration in Washington, D.C. and will bring Billy along for the festivities. Stamos told People Magazine, “PBS just sent this really cute onesie that says ‘Future Host,’ and all this patriotic stuff.”

The actor continued of fatherhood, “I always knew it was going to be like this. It took me longer than it should’ve, but I knew that I would be a family and be contributing to this country and holding onto the morals and the values that my parents had, that I like to think of the world having. It’s a time to be kind and graceful to people.”

Fuller House Season 4 is currently in production. The show airs on Netflix.