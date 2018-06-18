Scott Disick Reportedly Still In Love With Kourtney Kardashian, Thinks She’s His ‘Soul Mate’

Scott Disick is reportedly still in love with his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian. The reality TV dad is said to be missing his former girlfriend despite the fact that he’s in a serious relationship with Sofia Richie.

According to a June 18 report by Radar Online, Scott Disick is still having a hard time letting go of Kourtney Kardashian. Sources tell the outlet that Disick always believed he and Kardashian would end up back together and that he considers her to be his soul mate.

“Scott assumed they’d go off and do their own thing for awhile and inevitably get back together. A few years have passed now and Kourtney has shown no sign of being remotely interested in Scott anymore, beyond being the father of her kids. Scott thinks Kourt is his soul mate, and he’s filling that void with a string of meaningless hook-ups, even his relationship with Sofia is just to pass the time,” the insider dished.

As many fans already know, Scott Disick has been dating Sofia Richie, 19, for nearly a year. The pair has reportedly been going through some ups and downs lately and even allegedly had a short-lived breakup. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia’s famous father, Lionel Richie, is said to disapprove of his daughter’s relationship and has made it very clear that he doesn’t believe the romance will last.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was in a very serious relationship with Younes Bendjima. The couple was seen showing off PDA all over the globe. However, they have yet to be spotted together this summer and breakup rumors are beginning to swirl.

The Inquisitr reports that Kourtney Kardashian was recently very angry and embarrassed when all of her sisters and Sofia Richie made the Maxim Hot 100 list, but she was shockingly left out.

“Kourtney just doesn’t understand how Maxim could leave her off the list, but let sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie on. Kendall and Kylie haven’t been famous as long as Kourtney has so she is just really baffled by this,” an insider told Radar.

While many fans have believed that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who share three children together, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, could eventually get back together, it seems that Kourtney has moved on from the relationship. KUWTK fans would often watch her struggle with Scott’s hard-partying ways, and it seems that when she decided to end the relationship, she never looked back.