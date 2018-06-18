Is Katie Maloney Pregnant? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Prompts Rumors With Solo Appearance

Is Katie Maloney hiding a baby bump?

Tom Schwartz has sparked major rumors about his wife, Katie Maloney, after showing up to Sunday night’s MTV Movie And TV Awards without her.

After the longtime Vanderpump Rules star and partial owner of the Tom Tom bar in West Hollywood posted an image of himself and his co-stars, including Brian Carter, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, and James Kennedy, fans questioned him about Maloney’s absence.

“Omg! Is @musickillskate pregnant!?! Is that why she’s not in any pictures but was there!?! I hope so,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Why would @musickillskate not be there, especially when @twschwa was??? Something’s up!” another suspected.

Since Schwartz and Maloney got married nearly two years ago, fans have been hoping to see a pregnancy announcement. However, at this point, there hasn’t been one quite yet and when it comes to Maloney’s absence at last night’s event, other Instagram users said that she didn’t attend the MTV Movie and TV Awards because she was out of town with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lala Kent.

Even though Maloney was confirmed to be spending time away from Los Angeles, rumors have continued to swirl online due to the fact that the recent event was such a big deal. As some may have seen, many wondered why Maloney would willingly choose to skip out on the awards show in lieu of a vacation that could have been taken at any time.

In February, amid Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz spoke to Us Weekly about their plans to start a family and said they were planning to do so “soon.”

“I love kids!” Schwartz said at the time. “We want to have a farm.”

Maloney then noted that she wasn’t getting any younger and said her husband was sporting a few gray hairs.

“Biologically it makes sense to do it soon,” she added.

Maloney and Schwartz have been together since the very first season of Vanderpump Rules in 2013 and have showcased their ups and downs on the series in the years since. That said, despite their dramatic moments on the show, including allegations of cheating, Maloney and Schwartz ultimately made it down the aisle during the show’s fifth season.

To see more of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, don't miss the return of Vanderpump Rules for Season 7 later this year on Bravo TV.