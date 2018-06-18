‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, June 19: Phyllis Makes A Disastrous Move

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, June 19 see Genoa City residents pulling out all the stops no matter what the cost in order to get what they want.

Jack (Peter Bergman) found the key to his past, and it happened to be in the form of an actual key to a safety deposit box. In that vein, Jack works his charm to gain access to the information he feels will change his life forever, according to She Knows Soaps.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) helps him, and together they find details of Dina’s (Marla Adams) past that Jack believes proves the identity of his biological father — Phillip Chancellor. Of course, actually proving that hunch could be much more difficult, especially since Dina has her good days and her bad days with her Alzheimer’s disease.

Now Jack wants a piece of his heritage in Chancellor, and he may just find himself with a war on his hands because Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Devon (Bryton James) won’t be willing to let him step in that easily.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) takes things into her own hands. She has a lot of balls to juggle with the details about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) inching ever closer to coming to light as well as her daughter Summer (Hunter King) suddenly back in town and determined to follow in her footsteps. She’s one busy businesswoman, friend, mother, and girlfriend — oh, and partner in crime with Sharon (Sharon Case), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). With Brittany (Lauren Woodland) in Genoa City asking pointed questions about J.T. and Mackenzie (Kelly Kruger) on her way back, things are about to get much worse for Phyllis and her fellow criminals.

Jack makes a surprising discovery today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/minKbQE4nL — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 15, 2018

However, Phyllis should consider listening to her boyfriend, Billy (Jason Thompson), and be finding a place to live away from Summer ASAP before something that cannot be undone happens, and yet, that’s probably exactly the thing Phyllis will not take into her own hands. She may soon find herself both heartbroken and in legal trouble.

Finally, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) is comforted by Devon. It seems things are pretty near perfect for this newly reunited couple, so what could Hilary need comforting about? They just celebrated Father’s Day, and surprisingly both Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Lily (Christel Khalil) took the news of their reunion reasonably well.

Perhaps she’s having some hormonal issues, or she could be suddenly doubting her readiness to be a mom. Many times parents-to-be go through times where they wonder exactly what they’ve done, and this could be Hilary right about now.

Tune in to CBS and POP to find out what happens next on this hit CBS Daytime soap.