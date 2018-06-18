Tristan Thompson Shows Off New Jewelry Honoring His Kids On Father’s Day

Tristan Thompson seemingly had a fun-filled Father’s Day. The NBA star and his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, moved back to L.A. for the summer and he got to celebrate the special day with his kids. Tristan even showed off his new bling that honored his children via Instagram.

According to a June 18 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to share a photo of his two gold chains, complete with the names of his children, True and Prince. “My Prince and Princess. I love you guys so much!!!” Thompson captioned the photo.

As many fans know, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian welcomed their daughter, True, back in April. Meanwhile, the NBA player also has an older son named Prince who was born in 2016, whom he shares with his former girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

True’s birth came at a difficult time for the couple as just days earlier Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian with multiple women when photos and video of him kissing and touching other girls surfaced online. However, Khloe stayed in Cleveland and stood by her man.

On Father’s Day, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson officially moved back to L.A., where Khloe’s famous family lives. Kardashian showed off some welcome home gifts that were left at her home, including personalized balloons and cookies with baby True’s face on them.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan have moved back to L.A. together, but sources claim that won’t be living together for the summer.

“They’re both leaving Cleveland and heading to LA, but they’re going to live apart. They’ve been fighting nonstop. They can’t get through one conversation without it turning into a huge argument,” an insider told Life & Style Magazine.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

However, the couple is still together and reportedly trying to work through their relationship issues. Tristan showing off his new jewelry honoring his children could be a sign that he is ready to get back to his former life with Khloe and focus on the things that are important to him, such as his relationship with the Good American clothing designer and his two kids.

Meanwhile, neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has publicly spoken out about the cheating scandal, but fans are hoping that they will get more insight into the situation as well as Khloe’s reasoning for staying with Tristan when the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians begins airing this summer.