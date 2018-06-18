Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartfelt Message For Alex Rodriguez For Father’s Day

JLo had the sweetest message for A-Rod as they spent Father's Day together.

Jennifer Lopez had some very sweet words for her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in celebration of Father’s Day on June 17. Entertainment Tonight reports that the star – who’s mom to 10-year-old twins Max and Emme – sweetly gushed over her man on Instagram over the weekend as she thanked him for loving her two kids with former husband Marc Anthony since they began dating.

JLo shared a video on the social media site on Sunday showing A-Rod receiving two cards, one from his daughters, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella, and another from Jennifer’s two kids.

Lopez then shared the sweetest message in the video’s caption.

“Appreciating you and loving you today and everyday for being our fearless leader, our everyday hero, for making us all laugh and enjoy this adventure we are all on together in every moment,” Jennifer captioned the video in part.

“We love you today and everyday…” she then continued, before adding, “Happy Fathers Day to the most loving daddy to Tashi and Ella!!”

JLo then sweetly touched on how good of a carer Rodriguez has been to her own two children since they started dating over a year ago.

“Thank you my love for being so beautifully loving to Emme and Max,” she wrote of her two children with Anthony. “Your kindness and generosity is never taken for granted. We are all so lucky to have you in our lives…”

Jennifer then signed off the post with two red heart emojis.

The site reported that Alex had a Father’s Day message of his own on the social media site as the modern family all celebrated the holiday together.

Seemingly referring to himself being such a big presence in Max and Emme’s lives since he and Jennifer began dating last year, Rodriguez captioned a photo showing himself, Lopez, Max, Emme, Natasha, and Ella, by writing, “Today has an entirely different meaning to me than I did when I first became a father to Tashi and then my Ella Bella.”

“It’s an incredible responsibility, and one I have always treasured,” he then continued in his lengthy post, adding that his kids are his “pride and joy” as well as his “number one priority.”

He then shared multiple pictures of himself spending time with his two daughters while they were growing up, as well as more recent photos of himself and his children with Lopez’s twins.

Alex’s two children are with his former wife, Cynthia Scurtis, who he was married to between 2002 and 2008.

Noticeably missing from Lopez’s Father’s Day post was a message for the father of her two children, though the group proved just last week that there’s no drama when it comes to successfully co-parenting together.

As Inquisitr reported, Jennifer, Marc, and Alex were all photographed together in a number of sweet blended family photos the group shared on social media while attending a dance recital. Emme, Natasha, and Ella all danced in the show.

The trio could be seen smiling as they all attended the event together to see the kids perform.

Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

Jennifer and Marc were married for a decade between 2004 and 2014 but announced their separation in 2011.

Anthony didn’t publicly acknowledge Father’s Day on Instagram this year, though the Latin star is father to five kids, including his and JLo’s twins.

Max and Emme have half-siblings Ariana Anthony (from Marc’s previous relationship with Debbie Rosado), as well as Ryan Muniz and Cristian Muniz (from his romance with Dayanara Torres).