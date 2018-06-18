‘Sister Wives’ Star Aspyn Brown Is Married, And The Groom Wore A Skirt

The daughter of Christine and Kody Brown wed Mitch Thompson in an outdoor ceremony.

Sister Wives star Aspyn Brown married her longtime boyfriend Mitch Thompson in front of her extended family and friends on Sunday, June 17, with the groom wearing a kilt as a nod to his Scottish heritage.

Brown and Thompson wed in front of 120 guests Sunday at La Caille restaurant in Sandy, Utah, according to People Magazine. Said Brown of the venue to People, “It’s beautiful on its own, so we didn’t have to do much. There’s flowers, a beautiful view, and a pond. We didn’t have to do much for décor because the venue is already great on its own. It takes away from us having to worry about a lot of details and allows us and our families to just enjoy it.”

People reported that the bride wore a satin and beaded dress by Alfred Angelo for the outdoor ceremony. The couple’s 400-person reception was held inside the restaurant’s greenhouse. The magazine also noted that Brown and Thompson first met during a family party at her parents’ house.

People reported that as another way to honor the groom’s heritage, Thompson’s mother made hats for Christine Brown and sister wives Meri, Jenelle, and Brown to wear during the ceremony. Thompson and Aspyn’s father Kody Brown wore kilts for the exchange of vows. The couple eschewed a formal bridal party, instead opting to include 10 flower girls.

In a break from tradition, the TLC stars did not exchange wedding rings. Instead, they chose to have a handfasting ceremony, according to People. A handfasting ceremony is a Celtic tradition where couples bind their hands together during the wedding to symbolize their connection and devotion to one another.

Thompson and Brown became engaged in December 2017. Brown spoke of their love story to People shortly after the couple announced their engagement.

“We were raised in the same church group, and I had a little crush on him,” Brown said. “We went in different directions until a rally some of my family attended in Utah, where we both happened to be. My dad’s brother asked whatever happened between us, which was nothing because neither of us did anything about it. So I decided to call him.”

Thompson popped the question Dec. 30 during a trip to Seattle, where they were visiting his mother. “We got dressed up and took a walk to the waterfront before dinner, where he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him,” said Brown. ” I was so happy, I said yes immediately and pulled him up to kiss me before he could even put on the ring.”

Sister Wives will return to TLC for its eighth season. A premiere date has not yet been announced.