‘Vanderpump Rules’: Newly Engaged Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Attend The MTV Movie And TV Awards

See Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright made their first red carpet appearance as an engaged couple on Sunday night.

After being nominated for the Best Reality Series/Franchise Award for their show, Vanderpump Rules, the couple attended the event in Santa Monica, California, with their co-stars, including James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, Tom Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute.

Dressed in an all-black suit and high-top tennis shoes, Taylor posed alongside his fiancé, Cartwright, who stunned in a mid-length, off-the-shoulder red dress and black heels.

“We had so much fun at the MTV awards! It’s so so crazy and such an honor that [Vanderpump Rules] was nominated for best reality series!! We have so much to be thankful for and I still can’t stop smiling,” Cartwright wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of herself and Taylor inside the Barker Hangar venue.

“Such an amazing experience to be even nominated,” Taylor added in a photo of his own.

As fans may have seen on social media, Taylor and Cartwright became engaged on Thursday, June 7 at Neptune’s Net restaurant in Malibu, California, after just over three years of dating.

During the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor and Cartwright temporarily split after Taylor admitted to being unfaithful to Cartwright.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began filming the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules with their co-stars earlier this month and have been sharing photos from production ever since.

Earlier this month, after becoming engaged, Taylor and Cartwright confirmed they would be getting married to their fans and followers on Instagram. They then posted a number of video clips on their Instagram stories, which chronicled the moment they arrived at their West Hollywood home and found the entire Vanderpump Rules cast and production team waiting to surprise them with a party.

Because filming had just begun, fans should expect to see Taylor and Cartwright’s engagement and engagement party during one of the first few episodes of Season 7. As for what else fans should expect to see from the couple, wedding planning will likely be a major topic, as will the potential inclusion of their co-stars in their upcoming ceremony.

Taylor and Cartwright will follow Scheana Marie and Katie Maloney, both of whom were seen getting engaged on the reality show.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo TV for Season 7 later this year but a premiere date has not yet been set.