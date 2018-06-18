‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tues. June 19: Maya Fires Emma, Justin Steps In, Wyatt Convinces Sally

Maya accuses Emma of espionage and fires her.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, June 19 reveal that Emma’s (Nia Sioux) secret comes with a hefty price tag when her boss decides that she has ulterior motives. Although her uncle steps in and tries to intervene on her behalf, it seems that only one person could change her fate. Will Hope (Annika Noelle) be able to save the day and Emma’s job? Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, notes that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) could be the voice of reason that Sally (Courtney Hope) listens to. Wyatt knows that Sally has talent and there is no better place for her to pursue her dreams than Los Angeles.

Emma and Justin’s (Aaron D. Spears) secret is out, and unfortunately it seems as if Emma may pay the price if Maya (Karla Mosley) has anything to do with it. Maya just found out that Emma’s last name is Barber, and that she is Justin’s niece. Since Justin is Bill’s (Don Diamont) right-hand man, he has never been welcome at Forrester Creations, despite once being married to Donna. According to Maya, Emma has been trying to coddle up to Hope and came to the conclusion that she is spying for Spencer Publications.

Soap Central states that Maya will fire Emma for espionage. Justin will try to intervene and come up for his niece, after all it is he who told her to hide her identity. He figured they might turn against her for who she is, and advised her to keep it a secret. However, it seems as if it will not be enough. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicates that Hope will talk to Maya after she fires the young intern, and may even have Emma’s career in her hands.

Sally returned quite literally with a bang, after nearly shooting Wyatt at his apartment. She is seething with resentment against Thomas (Pierson Fode) who dumped her for his baby’s mother, and Bill (Don Diamont) for stealing her dream of resurrecting Spectra Fashions. After Bill torched the Spectra Building, she had to start her fashion house from scratch again. However, when Thomas came back he convinced her to close up shop so that they could start from scratch in New York. Those dreams never materialized.

With no building, staff or money, Sally finds herself alone in the world. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Wyatt will convince Sally to stay in LA. She could rebuild her whole life again since all her contacts are already in the city. B&B viewers also know that he is freshly fired himself, and the two may even pair up to take the fashion industry by storm.